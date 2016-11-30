Lakers leaning on youth

"The Minnewaska wrestling program is looking to build on last year's returning letter winners with another group of seventh graders," head coach Dieken Swalla said. "(We are) heading in the right direction to filling the 14 weight classes and filling the wrestling room once again."

As Spencer Winter, Weston Lardy and Marcelo Arredondo graduated in the spring, the Lakers' success will hinge on a corps of seventh, eighth and ninth graders.

The bulk of the workload will be on the shoulders of last year's seven letter winners, including freshmen Mason Blair, Mateo Arredondo, Dylan Jergenson and Tyler Vanluik, as well as eighth graders Tyson Meyer, Jakob Swalla and Max Reichmann.

Junior Adam Johnson, freshman Adam Larson and a cluster of seventh and eighth graders will look to fill spots and contribute to the varsity roster.

Vanluik, Blair and Meyer turned in the best records a year ago, finishing 27-8, 25-10 and 20-13, respectively. The trio hopes to lead this year's team to a better finish than last season's sixth place finish in the West Central Conference Tournament.

MINNEWASKA WRESTLING

JUNIOR - Austin Johnson

FRESHMEN - Mason Blair, Mateo Arredondo, Dylan Jergenson, Tyler Vanluik, Adam Larson

EIGHTH GRADE - Tyson Meyer, Jakob Swalla, Max Reichmann, Beau Meyer, Ryan Vanluik, Jackson Stadsvold, David Lilienthal

SEVENTH GRADE - Dalton Friedrichs, Easton McCrory, Jacob Lien, Caden Koziol

SCHEDULE

Dec. 1 at Montevideo, 5 p.m.

Dec. 6 at Ortonville Quad, 5 p.m.

Dec. 9 at Willmar, 4 p.m.

Dec. 13 vs. Minnewaska Quad, 5 p.m.

Dec. 22 at West Central Area Tri, 5 p.m.

Dec. 30 at Benson Invitational, 11 a.m.

Jan. 5 vs. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 5 p.m.

Jan. 10 at Benson, 5 p.m.

Jan. 14 vs. Minnewaska Invitational, 10 a.m.

Jan. 17 vs. Morris Area/Hancock/Chokio-Alberta, 5 p.m.

Jan. 19 vs. B.O.L.D., 6 p.m.

Jan. 24 at Sauk Centre/Melrose, 6 p.m.

Jan. 28 at Conference Tournament, 10 a.m.

Feb. 2 at Breckenridge Tri, 5 p.m.

Feb. 4 at Alexandria Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

Feb. 7 at Eden Valley-Watkins Tri, 5 p.m.

Feb. 9 vs. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, 6 p.m.

Feb. 14 at Holdingford, Section Team Tournament, TBD

Feb. 25 at Royalton, Section Individuals Tournament, TBD

Mar. 2-4 at Xcel Energy Center, State Tournament, TBD