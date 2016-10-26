Search
    5AA football: Bulldogs' big third finishes Minnewaska season

    By Will Benson Today at 2:13 p.m.

    The Minnewaska football team ended its season in the opening game of the Section 5AA tournament in a 42-14 loss at Paynesville on Tuesday night.

    The Lakers (2-7) rode tailback Ryan Christianson to a season-high 178 yards on 29 carries with a touchdown, but allowed 350 rushing yards defensively to allow 34 second-half points.

    Paynesville (4-5) led by only one score at 8-0 at the break, but rolled to 22 points in the third quarter to seize control.

    Quarterback Max Weidner tossed three touchdown passes on a 4 of 5 completion night for 142 yards, while Grant Ludwig hauled 132 receiving yards on just three catches for a pair of scores. Gavin Stanger gashed the Lakers' defense on the ground for 162 yards and a touchdown on 13 attempts, including a 73-yarder.

    Minnewaska quarterback Matt Gruber finished the night 2 of 7, with all yards resulting from a 53-yard touchdown pass to receiver Dennis VanDyke.

    The No. 3 seed Bulldogs move on to play No. 2 Osakis on the road on Saturday afternoon at 2. The Silverstreaks (7-2) defeated Benson 54-12 in the quarterfinals Tuesday night in Osakis.

    MINNEWASKA 0 0 8 6 — 14

    PAYNESVILLE 8 0 22 12 — 42

    MINNEWASKA — Total offense - 250; Passing yards - 36; Rushing yards - 214; Paynesville — Total offense - 492; Passing yards — 142; Rushing yards — 350

    MINNEWASKA — Passing — Gruber — 2-7, 53 yards, TD; Rushing — Christianson — 29-178, TD; Gruber - 11-60, FUM; Jack Blevins - 2-7; Garrett Jensen - 2--18; Receiving - VanDyke - 1-53, TD; Jackson Johnsrud - 1--1

    Will Benson

    Will Benson is the sports reporter for the Echo Press and Osakis Review newspapers in Douglas County, Minnesota. He graduated from the University of Minnesota, Morris in 2015 and is a Minnesota native, but grew up living in Iowa City, Iowa for 12 years. You can follow him on Twitter at WillBensonEP.

    wbenson@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1230
