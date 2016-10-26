5AA football: Bulldogs' big third finishes Minnewaska season

The Lakers (2-7) rode tailback Ryan Christianson to a season-high 178 yards on 29 carries with a touchdown, but allowed 350 rushing yards defensively to allow 34 second-half points.

Paynesville (4-5) led by only one score at 8-0 at the break, but rolled to 22 points in the third quarter to seize control.

Quarterback Max Weidner tossed three touchdown passes on a 4 of 5 completion night for 142 yards, while Grant Ludwig hauled 132 receiving yards on just three catches for a pair of scores. Gavin Stanger gashed the Lakers' defense on the ground for 162 yards and a touchdown on 13 attempts, including a 73-yarder.

Minnewaska quarterback Matt Gruber finished the night 2 of 7, with all yards resulting from a 53-yard touchdown pass to receiver Dennis VanDyke.

The No. 3 seed Bulldogs move on to play No. 2 Osakis on the road on Saturday afternoon at 2. The Silverstreaks (7-2) defeated Benson 54-12 in the quarterfinals Tuesday night in Osakis.

MINNEWASKA 0 0 8 6 — 14

PAYNESVILLE 8 0 22 12 — 42

MINNEWASKA — Total offense - 250; Passing yards - 36; Rushing yards - 214; Paynesville — Total offense - 492; Passing yards — 142; Rushing yards — 350

MINNEWASKA — Passing — Gruber — 2-7, 53 yards, TD; Rushing — Christianson — 29-178, TD; Gruber - 11-60, FUM; Jack Blevins - 2-7; Garrett Jensen - 2--18; Receiving - VanDyke - 1-53, TD; Jackson Johnsrud - 1--1