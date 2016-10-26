Class A state tennis: Lakers fall in two matches

The Lakers fell 6-1 in the quarterfinals to Rochester Lourdes, which advanced to the 1A state title match after defeating Virginia 4-3 on Wednesday morning.

Minnewaska lost 4-3 later on Tuesday afternoon to Roseau in the consolation bracket to end its season.

Senior Myranda Thoen was the lone Lakers' winner in Tuesday morning's match, picking up a three-setter (6-4, 4-6, 10-6) over Rochester's Molly Belda. The Eagles rolled in straight sets in each of the other six matches on the morning.

Freshman Danielle Thorfinnson won Minnewaska's lone singles' match in the consolation semifinal with Roseau 6-1, 6-2, while the Lakers claimed two of the three doubles slots.

Freshman Greta Reichmann and junior Anna Vold defeated Roseau's top doubles team 6-1, 6-4, as sophomore Hannah Orlowski and seventh-grader Alissa Thorfinnson pulled out a three-set victory at third doubles for the Lakers' third team point.

ROCHESTER LOURDES 6, MINNEWASKA 1

SINGLES — No. 1 - Clare Palen (RL) def. Joelle Thorfinnson, 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 - Natalie Allison (RL) def. D. Thorfinnson, 6-0, 6-1; No. 3 - Thoen (M) def. Belda, 6-4, 4-6, 10-6; No. 4 - Jane Spading (RL) def. Aiden Riley, 6-2, 6-2

DOUBLES — No. 1 - Sydney Allison/Ellen Gorman (RL) def. G. Reichmann/Vold, 6-3, 6-1; No. 2 - Anna Clayton/Stephanie Petersen (RL) def. Madelynn Reichmann/Camryn Mithun, 6-0, 6-2; No. 3 - Kelly Kowal/Sydney Elliott (RL) def. Orlowski/A. Thorfinnson, 7-5, 6-3

ROSEAU 4, MINNEWASKA 3

SINGLES — No. 1 - Jodi Ostroski (R) def. J. Thorfinnson, 6-4, 6-4; No. 2 - D. Thorfinnson (M) def. Lauren Johnson, 6-1, 6-2; No. 3 - Kate Wensloff (R) def. Thoen, 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-3); No. 4 - Madison Lee (R) def. Riley, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3

DOUBLES — No. 1 - G. Reichmann/Vold (M) def. Kacie Bjerk/Haley Ostgaard, 6-1, 6-4; No. 2 - Mackenzie Bergstrom/Ellice Murphy (R) def. M. Reichmann/Mithun, 6-3, 6-1; No. 3 - Orlowski/A. Thorfinnson (M) def. Bria Dale/Grace Walsh, 6-3, 3-6 (10-7)