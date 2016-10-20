Search
    Football: ACGC shuts out Lakers

    By Will Benson Today at 9:59 a.m.

    The Minnewaska football team ended its regular season with a 2-5 record after a 38-0 district loss at home to Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City on Wednesday afternoon in Alexandria.

    The Falcons (4-4) tallied 230 rushing yards on the day, spearheaded by Jeremy Nelson with 125 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Adam Johnson also nearly broke the century mark with 95 yards on the ground, while adding a pair of touchdown runs.

    Minnewaska managed only 188 total yards, as quarterback Matt Gruber threw two interceptions snagged by Rylan Molinaro and Shane Whitcomb on a 4 of 13 passing day. Garrett Jensen and Ryan Christianson led the Lakers' backfield with 73 and 69 yards, respectively.

    ACGC 14 10 7 7 — 38

    MINNEWASKA 0 0 0 0 — 0

    MINNEWASKA - Total yards - 188; Passing yards - 24; Rushing yards - 164; ACGC - Total yards - 238; Passing yards - 8; Rushing yards - 230

    MINNEWASKA OFFENSE - Passing - Gruber - 4-13, 51 yards, 2 INT; Ryan Amundson - 2-2, 14 yards; Rushing - Christianson - 14-69; Jensen - 17-73; Gruber - 5-18; Colin Richards - 1-8; Christian Bartz - 1-4; Amundson - 1--3; Grant Jensen - 1--4; Receiving - Dennis VanDyke - 2-39; Cade Fish - 2-14; Colin Richards - 1-6; Jaeger Jergenson - 1-6

    Will Benson

    Will Benson is the sports reporter for the Echo Press and Osakis Review newspapers in Douglas County, Minnesota. He graduated from the University of Minnesota, Morris in 2015 and is a Minnesota native, but grew up living in Iowa City, Iowa for 12 years. You can follow him on Twitter at WillBensonEP.

