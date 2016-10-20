Football: ACGC shuts out Lakers

The Falcons (4-4) tallied 230 rushing yards on the day, spearheaded by Jeremy Nelson with 125 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Adam Johnson also nearly broke the century mark with 95 yards on the ground, while adding a pair of touchdown runs.

Minnewaska managed only 188 total yards, as quarterback Matt Gruber threw two interceptions snagged by Rylan Molinaro and Shane Whitcomb on a 4 of 13 passing day. Garrett Jensen and Ryan Christianson led the Lakers' backfield with 73 and 69 yards, respectively.

ACGC 14 10 7 7 — 38

MINNEWASKA 0 0 0 0 — 0

MINNEWASKA - Total yards - 188; Passing yards - 24; Rushing yards - 164; ACGC - Total yards - 238; Passing yards - 8; Rushing yards - 230

MINNEWASKA OFFENSE - Passing - Gruber - 4-13, 51 yards, 2 INT; Ryan Amundson - 2-2, 14 yards; Rushing - Christianson - 14-69; Jensen - 17-73; Gruber - 5-18; Colin Richards - 1-8; Christian Bartz - 1-4; Amundson - 1--3; Grant Jensen - 1--4; Receiving - Dennis VanDyke - 2-39; Cade Fish - 2-14; Colin Richards - 1-6; Jaeger Jergenson - 1-6