    Volleyball: Two-loss Sauk Centre sweeps Lakers

    By Will Benson Today at 10:28 a.m.

    The Minnewaska volleyball team lost its third-straight match in a sweep at home by the Section 6AA-North leaders Sauk Centre on Tuesday night in Glenwood.

    The Mainstreeters (26-2, 13-1 West Central) handled the Lakers (6-15, 3-10 WCC) in each set, posting 25-15, 25-16 and 25-12 victories.

    Abby VerSteeg led Minnewaska with nine kills and 11 digs, while Taylor Amundson dished out 19 assists. Bailey Stewart had a team-high 24 digs in her libero position to lead the Lakers defensively.

    Minnewaska closes the regular season with a home conference match against Montevideo on Monday night at 7:30.

    SAUK CENTRE 3, MINNEWASKA 0

    (25-15, 25-16, 25-12)

    MINNEWASKA — VerSteeg - 9 kills, 11 digs; Jessica Lanoue - 4 digs; Jenna LaFave - 1 dig; Madisen Hall - 1 kill, 2 digs; Amundson - 19 assists, 2 kills, 6 digs; Ellie Danielson - 5 kills, 2 digs; Carley Stewart - 1 ace, 4 kills, 1 block, 2 digs; Emma Thorfinnson - 1 ace, 1 assist, 1 kill, 3 digs; B. Stewart - 24 digs

    Will Benson

    Will Benson is the sports reporter for the Echo Press and Osakis Review newspapers in Douglas County, Minnesota. He graduated from the University of Minnesota, Morris in 2015 and is a Minnesota native, but grew up living in Iowa City, Iowa for 12 years. You can follow him on Twitter at WillBensonEP.

    wbenson@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1230
