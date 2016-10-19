Volleyball: Two-loss Sauk Centre sweeps Lakers

The Mainstreeters (26-2, 13-1 West Central) handled the Lakers (6-15, 3-10 WCC) in each set, posting 25-15, 25-16 and 25-12 victories.

Abby VerSteeg led Minnewaska with nine kills and 11 digs, while Taylor Amundson dished out 19 assists. Bailey Stewart had a team-high 24 digs in her libero position to lead the Lakers defensively.

Minnewaska closes the regular season with a home conference match against Montevideo on Monday night at 7:30.

SAUK CENTRE 3, MINNEWASKA 0

(25-15, 25-16, 25-12)

MINNEWASKA — VerSteeg - 9 kills, 11 digs; Jessica Lanoue - 4 digs; Jenna LaFave - 1 dig; Madisen Hall - 1 kill, 2 digs; Amundson - 19 assists, 2 kills, 6 digs; Ellie Danielson - 5 kills, 2 digs; Carley Stewart - 1 ace, 4 kills, 1 block, 2 digs; Emma Thorfinnson - 1 ace, 1 assist, 1 kill, 3 digs; B. Stewart - 24 digs