Cardinals complete comeback in shootout victory

Alexandria’s goalie Emma Ziegler did not allow a Laker goal in three shootout attempts as the Cards sealed the game easily 3-0 in penalty kicks.

“My coach always says you have a certain distance you can cover; if they hit the bar and it goes in, you’re not going to get there,” Ziegler said. “They gave me the opportunity to make a save and it worked out that I did.”

The Lakers scored seven minutes into the game on a cross from Kerrigan Hallisey to a wide-open Emily Larson in the middle of the penalty area making it 1-0 on an easy goal.

Lizzie Johnson crafted a perfect corner in the 28th minute and Lauren Tschider got into position for an acrobatic header to give the Lakers all the momentum up 2-0, a lead they took to the halftime break.

The Cardinals, however, did not get down on themselves and were steeled, mentally, for the second half.

“They scored that second goal and you could just see, other teams might get down, we didn’t get down and we kept pushing the whole way,” Ziegler said.

Alexandria changed tactics and it showed offensively in the second half as the Cardinals dominated tempo, ball possession and play deep in the Laker end.

“We felt we had to give things up on the defensive end, being down two goals, and push up - which we did,” Alex head coach Tom Roos said. “That led to a change in momentum.”

Kendall Kohler got the Cardinals within a goal on a free kick that caromed off the left post past a sprawled Payton Carlblom in net in the 62nd minute.

“We had the two goal lead and we let it go,” said Laker head coach Dave Carter. “They just put too much pressure on us and we couldn’t take it.”

That pressure continued but DL was within 90 seconds of winning the game with the ball in the Cardinal end before Alex made a quick run up the field and Tessa Knoblach found the ball in a scrum and scored into the left side of the goal with 13 seconds remaining in regulation.

“With 13 seconds to go, we were still going,” Ziegler said. “We know we can come back. The character shown by our forwards, our midfielders, every single person on our team was incredible tonight.”

“We talked about believing maybe you’re a team of destiny, at least on this night, you are,” said Roos. “Those things don’t just happen.”

Both teams had chances in the 20-minute sudden death overtime.

The Cardinals caught Carlblom way out of net near the left flag, but could not gain control of the ball for a shot.

Johnson had a corner set up for the Lakers when Kelsea Haugen lost the ball over the end line, but DL could not convert.

McKenna Smith was awarded a free kick in the penalty area with 29 seconds remaining and the game-winning shot on her foot.

“She’s our go-to girl,” Roos said.

Carlblom was one better lunging to her right to make a season-saving stop.

Smith was first up in the shootout and her tough luck continued when Carlblom stoned her again to give DL a hot shot of needed momentum.

“The rest of the team picked it up,” said Roos.

Ziegler stopped Emily Larson with a two-handed save to answer Carlblom’s effort.

“She’s a great keeper,” Roos said. “I know they would love to have some of those shots over. They didn’t challenge her like they would have liked, but she still did the job.”

Knoblach scored the eventual winning goal into the right side.

Ziegler stopped Johnson’s attempt to tie with a solid save.

Kaia Illies gave the Cardinals a 2-0 lead bring Lauren Tschider up for DL in a must-make situation. Her shot sailed over the crossbar and Anna Jensen stepped up and sealed the victory with the Cardinals third successful kick of the shootout.

Ziegler credits the mental toughness of her team to endure the opening half and never give up even when time was dwindling and hardly on the Cardinals’ side.

“I think it was just a mindset change; we didn’t want our season to end and we decided not to,” she said.

Alexandria improves to 8-6-4 and will face the top-seeded Sartell-St. Stephen (12-4-2) Sabres in Sartell Tuesday, Oct. 18. The Sabres advanced with a 4-2 victory over St. Cloud Cathedral. In one prior meeting this season, Sartell defeated Alexandria in Alex by a score of 1-0.

The Lakers finish the season with a mark of 9-8-1.