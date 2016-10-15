Football: Lakers earn road win at Benson

Minnewaska's defense allowed a mere 36 passing yards from quarterbacks Layton Connelly and Will Enderson, while the Lakers' offense churned out 206 rushing yards in the game.

Matt Gruber tossed a 48-yard touchdown pass to Colin Richards, who finished with 71 yards on three grabs, while Gruber also added 68 yards with his feet. Ryan Christianson led the backfield with 87 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 17 touches, as Garrett Jensen rushed for 52 yards and a score on nine carries.

Brock Koziol and Jordan Koubsky recorded solo sacks to lead the strong defensive team effort.

Minnewaska closes the regular season at home versus Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City on Wednesday afternoon at 2 p.m. The Falcons are 3-4 after falling to Sauk Centre 49-21 on Friday.

MINNEWASKA 0 10 14 6 — 30

BENSON 0 7 0 0 — 7

MINNEWASKA — Total yards - 309; Passing yards - 103; Rushing yards - 206; BENSON — Total yards - 154; Passing yards - 36; Rushing yards - 118

MINNEWASKA OFFENSE — Passing - Gruber - 6-16, 103 yards, TD, INT; Rushing - Gruber - 11-68; Christianson - 17-87, 2 TD; Jensen - 9-52, TD; Grant Jensen - 1-1; Ryan Amundson - 2--1; Jackson Meyer - 1--1; Receiving - Richards - 3-71, TD; Nolan Weisel - 1-9; Jaeger Jergenson - 2-23