Football: Lakers earn road win at Benson
The Minnewaska football team earned its second district victory of the season in a 30-7 win at Benson on Friday night.
After a clean slate in the opening 12 minutes, the Lakers (2-5) took a 10-7 on Benson (1-6) into the break before outscoring the Braves by 20 points after the half.
Minnewaska's defense allowed a mere 36 passing yards from quarterbacks Layton Connelly and Will Enderson, while the Lakers' offense churned out 206 rushing yards in the game.
Matt Gruber tossed a 48-yard touchdown pass to Colin Richards, who finished with 71 yards on three grabs, while Gruber also added 68 yards with his feet. Ryan Christianson led the backfield with 87 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 17 touches, as Garrett Jensen rushed for 52 yards and a score on nine carries.
Brock Koziol and Jordan Koubsky recorded solo sacks to lead the strong defensive team effort.
Minnewaska closes the regular season at home versus Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City on Wednesday afternoon at 2 p.m. The Falcons are 3-4 after falling to Sauk Centre 49-21 on Friday.
MINNEWASKA 0 10 14 6 — 30
BENSON 0 7 0 0 — 7
MINNEWASKA — Total yards - 309; Passing yards - 103; Rushing yards - 206; BENSON — Total yards - 154; Passing yards - 36; Rushing yards - 118
MINNEWASKA OFFENSE — Passing - Gruber - 6-16, 103 yards, TD, INT; Rushing - Gruber - 11-68; Christianson - 17-87, 2 TD; Jensen - 9-52, TD; Grant Jensen - 1-1; Ryan Amundson - 2--1; Jackson Meyer - 1--1; Receiving - Richards - 3-71, TD; Nolan Weisel - 1-9; Jaeger Jergenson - 2-23