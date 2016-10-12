Volleyball: Morris earns 10th straight win at Minnewaska

The Minnewaska volleyball team fell to 3-8 in West Central Conference play with a sweep by Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta at home on Tuesday night in Glenwood.

The Lakers (6-13) dropped the final set 25-8 after falling 25-16 and 25-9 to the Tigers (20-2), who are unbeaten in WCC play with a dozen wins and boast a 7-0 mark in the Section 3AA standings.

Minnewaska was led by setter Taylor Amundson with 10 assists and 10 digs, while Madisen Hall was a perfect 8 of 8 from the service line.

MORRIS AREA-CHOKIO-ALBERTA 3, MINNEWASKA 0

(25-16, 25-9, 25-8)

MINNEWASKA — Abby VerSteeg - 4 kills, 7 digs; Jessica Lanoue - 3 digs; Kelsey Johnson - 1 assist; Madisen Hall - 1 assist, 1 kill; Amundson - 10 assists, 1 block, 10 digs; Ellie Danielson - 4 kills, 1 block, 2 digs; Carley Stewart - 5 kills, 2 digs; Emma Thorfinnson - 5 digs; Bailey Stewart - 4 digs