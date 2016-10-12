Search
    Volleyball: Morris earns 10th straight win at Minnewaska

    By Will Benson Today at 9:51 a.m.

    The Minnewaska volleyball team fell to 3-8 in West Central Conference play with a sweep by Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta at home on Tuesday night in Glenwood.

    The Lakers (6-13) dropped the final set 25-8 after falling 25-16 and 25-9 to the Tigers (20-2), who are unbeaten in WCC play with a dozen wins and boast a 7-0 mark in the Section 3AA standings.

    Minnewaska was led by setter Taylor Amundson with 10 assists and 10 digs, while Madisen Hall was a perfect 8 of 8 from the service line.

    MORRIS AREA-CHOKIO-ALBERTA 3, MINNEWASKA 0

    (25-16, 25-9, 25-8)

    MINNEWASKA — Abby VerSteeg - 4 kills, 7 digs; Jessica Lanoue - 3 digs; Kelsey Johnson - 1 assist; Madisen Hall - 1 assist, 1 kill; Amundson - 10 assists, 1 block, 10 digs; Ellie Danielson - 4 kills, 1 block, 2 digs; Carley Stewart - 5 kills, 2 digs; Emma Thorfinnson - 5 digs; Bailey Stewart - 4 digs

    Will Benson

    Will Benson is the sports reporter for the Echo Press and Osakis Review newspapers in Douglas County, Minnesota. He graduated from the University of Minnesota, Morris in 2015 and is a Minnesota native, but grew up living in Iowa City, Iowa for 12 years. You can follow him on Twitter at WillBensonEP.

