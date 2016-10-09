Search
    Football: Minnewaska drops fifth game at YME

    By Will Benson Today at 4:02 p.m.

    The Minnewaska football team fell to 1-5 on the season in a 19-7 district loss at Yellow Medicine East on Friday night in Granite Falls.

    The Sting (4-2) scored 12 points in the final 12 minutes to secure the victory, as the two teams traded scores in the first two quarters.

    Cole Hatch led YME with 81 yards rushing on 22 carries and a touchdown, while Tom Lindstrom added two touchdown passes on the night.

    Jackson Johnsrud and Dylan Holmes each snagged interceptions for the Minnewaska defense and Matt Gruber scored on a quarterback keeper in the first quarter.

    The Lakers head to Benson on Friday night at 7 before their final game of the regular season at home against Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 2 p.m.

    MINNEWASKA   7 0 0 0 - 7

    YME                  0 7 0 12 - 19

    MINNEWASKA - Total yards - 156; Passing yards - 53; Rushing yards - 103; YME - Total yards - 189; Passing yards - 41; Rushing yards - 148

    MINNEWASKA OFFENSE - Passing - Gruber - 8-16, 80 yards, INT; Rushing - Gruber - 7-38, TD; Garrett Jensen - 7-24; Ryan Christianson - 11-42; Receiving - Dennis VanDyke - 4-30; Colin Richards - 1-10; Christianson - 1-8; Jaeger Jergenson - 2-32

    Will Benson

    Will Benson is the sports reporter for the Echo Press and Osakis Review newspapers in Douglas County, Minnesota. He graduated from the University of Minnesota, Morris in 2015 and is a Minnesota native, but grew up living in Iowa City, Iowa for 12 years. You can follow him on Twitter at WillBensonEP.

    wbenson@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1230
