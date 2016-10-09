Football: Minnewaska drops fifth game at YME

The Minnewaska football team fell to 1-5 on the season in a 19-7 district loss at Yellow Medicine East on Friday night in Granite Falls.

The Sting (4-2) scored 12 points in the final 12 minutes to secure the victory, as the two teams traded scores in the first two quarters.

Cole Hatch led YME with 81 yards rushing on 22 carries and a touchdown, while Tom Lindstrom added two touchdown passes on the night.

Jackson Johnsrud and Dylan Holmes each snagged interceptions for the Minnewaska defense and Matt Gruber scored on a quarterback keeper in the first quarter.

The Lakers head to Benson on Friday night at 7 before their final game of the regular season at home against Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 2 p.m.

MINNEWASKA 7 0 0 0 - 7

YME 0 7 0 12 - 19

MINNEWASKA - Total yards - 156; Passing yards - 53; Rushing yards - 103; YME - Total yards - 189; Passing yards - 41; Rushing yards - 148

MINNEWASKA OFFENSE - Passing - Gruber - 8-16, 80 yards, INT; Rushing - Gruber - 7-38, TD; Garrett Jensen - 7-24; Ryan Christianson - 11-42; Receiving - Dennis VanDyke - 4-30; Colin Richards - 1-10; Christianson - 1-8; Jaeger Jergenson - 2-32