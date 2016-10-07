Volleyball: Waska wins two in a row

The Minnewaska volleyball team won its second straight match with a 3-1 conference victory over Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City at home on Thursday night in Glenwood.

The Lakers (6-12, 3-7 West Central) closed out the final three sets after falling 25-23 in the opener. They defeated the Falcons (4-13) 25-20 in the fourth after securing 25-21 and 25-16 victories.

Minnewaska welcomed 10 kills, 16 digs and four aces from Abby VerSteeg, while Taylor Amundson distributed 30 assists to go with six kills and nine digs.

Libero Bailey Stewart had a team-high 20 digs, as Carley Stewart added 11 kills and three blocks.

MINNEWASKA 3, ACGC 1

(23-25, 25-21, 25-16, 25-20)

MINNEWASKA — VerSteeg — 4 aces, 10 kills, 1 block, 16 digs; Jessica Lanoue — 2 digs; Makenzia Zemke — 1 assist, 1 kill, 1 dig; Madisen Hall — 1 ace, 1 kill, 1 dig; Amundson — 30 assists, 6 kills, 9 digs; Ellie Danielson — 1 assist, 5 kills, 4 blocks, 3 digs; C. Stewart — 11 kills, 3 blocks, 5 digs; Emma Thorfinnson — 3 aces, 1 kill, 12 digs; B. Stewart — 1 ace, 1 assist, 20 digs