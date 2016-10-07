Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Volleyball: Waska wins two in a row

    By Will Benson Today at 10:31 a.m.

    The Minnewaska volleyball team won its second straight match with a 3-1 conference victory over Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City at home on Thursday night in Glenwood.

    The Lakers (6-12, 3-7 West Central) closed out the final three sets after falling 25-23 in the opener. They defeated the Falcons (4-13) 25-20 in the fourth after securing 25-21 and 25-16 victories.

    Minnewaska welcomed 10 kills, 16 digs and four aces from Abby VerSteeg, while Taylor Amundson distributed 30 assists to go with six kills and nine digs.

    Libero Bailey Stewart had a team-high 20 digs, as Carley Stewart added 11 kills and three blocks.

    MINNEWASKA 3, ACGC 1

    (23-25, 25-21, 25-16, 25-20)

    MINNEWASKA — VerSteeg — 4 aces, 10 kills, 1 block, 16 digs; Jessica Lanoue — 2 digs; Makenzia Zemke — 1 assist, 1 kill, 1 dig; Madisen Hall — 1 ace, 1 kill, 1 dig; Amundson — 30 assists, 6 kills, 9 digs; Ellie Danielson — 1 assist, 5 kills, 4 blocks, 3 digs; C. Stewart — 11 kills, 3 blocks, 5 digs; Emma Thorfinnson — 3 aces, 1 kill, 12 digs; B. Stewart — 1 ace, 1 assist, 20 digs

    Explore related topics:sportsLakersMinnewaska volleyball
    Will Benson

    Will Benson is the sports reporter for the Echo Press and Osakis Review newspapers in Douglas County, Minnesota. He graduated from the University of Minnesota, Morris in 2015 and is a Minnesota native, but grew up living in Iowa City, Iowa for 12 years.

    wbenson@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1230
    Advertisement