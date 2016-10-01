Football: Minnewaska holds off Sauk for first victory

The Minnewaska football team earned its first win of the season under new head coach Jeremy Christensen over Sauk Centre at home on Friday night in Glenwood.

The Lakers' (1-4) ground game came to play, racking up 176 rushing yards on the Mainstreeters' (1-4) defense.

Minnewaska held a slim 10-8 advantage at the half, before scoring a touchdown and a Chris Claussen field goal to hold off Sauk.

Quarterback Matt Gruber threw a four-yard touchdown pass to Colin Richards, while Richards added a pair of interceptions on the other side of the ball.

Garrett Jensen led the Lakers' backfield with 78 yards on eight carries, including a 41-yarder, as Ryan Christianson added 56 rushing yards on 13 touches.

Claussen made 2 of 3 field goal attempts, with a long of 41 yards.

SAUK CENTRE 0 8 8 0 — 16

MINNEWASKA 3 7 10 0 — 20

MINNEWASKA — Total yards - 206; Passing yards - 30; Rushing yards - 176

MINNEWASKA OFFENSE — Passing - Gruber - 7-16, 45 yards, TD; Rushing - Gruber - 8-39; Jensen - 8-78; Christianson - 13-56; Dylan Holmes - 1-3; Receiving - Holmes - 3-19; Richards - 1-4, TD; Jensen - 2-16; Christianson - 1-6