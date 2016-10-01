Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Football: Minnewaska holds off Sauk for first victory

    By Will Benson Today at 11:08 a.m.

    The Minnewaska football team earned its first win of the season under new head coach Jeremy Christensen over Sauk Centre at home on Friday night in Glenwood.

    The Lakers' (1-4) ground game came to play, racking up 176 rushing yards on the Mainstreeters' (1-4) defense.

    Minnewaska held a slim 10-8 advantage at the half, before scoring a touchdown and a Chris Claussen field goal to hold off Sauk.

    Quarterback Matt Gruber threw a four-yard touchdown pass to Colin Richards, while Richards added a pair of interceptions on the other side of the ball.

    Garrett Jensen led the Lakers' backfield with 78 yards on eight carries, including a 41-yarder, as Ryan Christianson added 56 rushing yards on 13 touches.

    Claussen made 2 of 3 field goal attempts, with a long of 41 yards.

    SAUK CENTRE 0 8 8 0 — 16

    MINNEWASKA 3 7 10 0 — 20

    MINNEWASKA — Total yards - 206; Passing yards - 30; Rushing yards - 176

    MINNEWASKA OFFENSE — Passing - Gruber - 7-16, 45 yards, TD; Rushing - Gruber - 8-39; Jensen - 8-78; Christianson - 13-56; Dylan Holmes - 1-3; Receiving - Holmes - 3-19; Richards - 1-4, TD; Jensen - 2-16; Christianson - 1-6

    Explore related topics:sportsLakersMinnewaska football
    Will Benson

    Will Benson is the sports reporter for the Echo Press and Osakis Review newspapers in Douglas County, Minnesota. He graduated from the University of Minnesota, Morris in 2015 and is a Minnesota native, but grew up living in Iowa City, Iowa for 12 years.

    wbenson@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1230
    Advertisement