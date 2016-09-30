Volleyball: Lakers drop sixth straight

The Minnewaska volleyball team lost its sixth-consecutive match in a 3-1 result for Melrose at home on Thursday night in Glenwood.

The Lakers' (4-12, 1-7 West Central) lone win came in the third set at 25-16, but the visiting Dutchmen (9-9, 5-4 WCC) earned a 25-20 victory in the ensuing set to preserve the league win.

Bailey Stewart notched four aces from the service line to go with a team-high 24 digs, while Abby VerSteeg had 18 digs and seven kills.

Taylor Amundson distributed 23 assists and added 10 digs, as Carley Stewart put down a team-high nine kills.

MELROSE 3, MINNEWASKA 1

(25-22, 25-22, 16-25, 25-20)

MINNEWASKA — Sierra Lindemann — 1 dig; VerSteeg — 2 aces, 7 kills, 1 block, 18 digs; Jessica Lanoue — 5 digs; Makenzia Zemke — 1 kill, 4 digs; Madisen Hall — 1 ace, 1 kill, 1 dig; Amundson — 2 aces, 23 assists, 2 kills, 10 digs; Ellie Danielson — 6 kills, 2 blocks; C. Stewart — 9 kills, 1 block, 2 digs; Emma Thorfinnson — 1 ace, 1 assist, 1 kill, 12 digs; B. Stewart — 4 aces, 24 digs