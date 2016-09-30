Weather Forecast

Close

Update: Police arrest robbery suspect

    Volleyball: Lakers drop sixth straight

    By Will Benson Today at 9:54 a.m.

    The Minnewaska volleyball team lost its sixth-consecutive match in a 3-1 result for Melrose at home on Thursday night in Glenwood.

    The Lakers' (4-12, 1-7 West Central) lone win came in the third set at 25-16, but the visiting Dutchmen (9-9, 5-4 WCC) earned a 25-20 victory in the ensuing set to preserve the league win.

    Bailey Stewart notched four aces from the service line to go with a team-high 24 digs, while Abby VerSteeg had 18 digs and seven kills.

    Taylor Amundson distributed 23 assists and added 10 digs, as Carley Stewart put down a team-high nine kills.

    MELROSE 3, MINNEWASKA 1

    (25-22, 25-22, 16-25, 25-20)

    MINNEWASKA — Sierra Lindemann — 1 dig; VerSteeg — 2 aces, 7 kills, 1 block, 18 digs; Jessica Lanoue — 5 digs; Makenzia Zemke — 1 kill, 4 digs; Madisen Hall — 1 ace, 1 kill, 1 dig; Amundson — 2 aces, 23 assists, 2 kills, 10 digs; Ellie Danielson — 6 kills, 2 blocks; C. Stewart — 9 kills, 1 block, 2 digs; Emma Thorfinnson — 1 ace, 1 assist, 1 kill, 12 digs; B. Stewart — 4 aces, 24 digs

    Explore related topics:sportsLakersMinnewaska volleyball
    Will Benson

    Will Benson is the sports reporter for the Echo Press and Osakis Review newspapers in Douglas County, Minnesota. He graduated from the University of Minnesota, Morris in 2015 and is a Minnesota native, but grew up living in Iowa City, Iowa for 12 years.

    wbenson@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1230
    Advertisement
    randomness