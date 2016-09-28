Search
Police looking for robbery suspect

    Volleyball: Monte edges Lakers in five

    By Will Benson Today at 9:44 a.m.

    The Minnewaska volleyball team suffered a fifth-set defeat at Montevideo for its fifth-straight loss on Tuesday night.

    The Lakers (4-11, 1-6 West Central) claimed the opening set 25-20, but the Thunder Hawks (7-8, 3-4 WCC) answered with a pair of 25-17 wins in the next two sets to go up 2-1.

    Minnewaska equalized with a 25-21 fourth, but Montevideo pulled out the match with a 15-12 final set.

    Carley Stewart led the Lakers with a dozen kills, while Abby VerSteeg put down 11 to go with 19 digs. Taylor Amundson dished out 27 assists and added 12 digs, as Bailey Stewart recorded a team-high 26 digs defensively.

    MONTEVIDEO 3, MINNEWASKA 2

    (20-25, 25-17, 25-17, 21-25, 15-12)

    MINNEWASKA — VerSteeg — 11 kills, 1 block, 19 digs; Jessica Lanoue — 7 digs; Makenzia Zemke — 4 kills, 1 block, 3 digs; Madisen Hall — 1 assist, 2 kills, 3 digs; Amundson — 27 assists, 1 kill, 1 block, 12 digs; Ellie Danielson — 4 kills, 4 blocks, 1 dig; C. Stewart — 12 kills, 2 digs; Emma Thorfinnson — 2 aces, 6 digs; B. Stewart — 1 assist, 26 digs

    Will Benson

    Will Benson is the sports reporter for the Echo Press and Osakis Review newspapers in Douglas County, Minnesota. He graduated from the University of Minnesota, Morris in 2015 and is a Minnesota native, but grew up living in Iowa City, Iowa for 12 years.

    wbenson@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1230
