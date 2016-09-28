Volleyball: Monte edges Lakers in five
The Minnewaska volleyball team suffered a fifth-set defeat at Montevideo for its fifth-straight loss on Tuesday night.
The Lakers (4-11, 1-6 West Central) claimed the opening set 25-20, but the Thunder Hawks (7-8, 3-4 WCC) answered with a pair of 25-17 wins in the next two sets to go up 2-1.
Minnewaska equalized with a 25-21 fourth, but Montevideo pulled out the match with a 15-12 final set.
Carley Stewart led the Lakers with a dozen kills, while Abby VerSteeg put down 11 to go with 19 digs. Taylor Amundson dished out 27 assists and added 12 digs, as Bailey Stewart recorded a team-high 26 digs defensively.
MONTEVIDEO 3, MINNEWASKA 2
(20-25, 25-17, 25-17, 21-25, 15-12)
MINNEWASKA — VerSteeg — 11 kills, 1 block, 19 digs; Jessica Lanoue — 7 digs; Makenzia Zemke — 4 kills, 1 block, 3 digs; Madisen Hall — 1 assist, 2 kills, 3 digs; Amundson — 27 assists, 1 kill, 1 block, 12 digs; Ellie Danielson — 4 kills, 4 blocks, 1 dig; C. Stewart — 12 kills, 2 digs; Emma Thorfinnson — 2 aces, 6 digs; B. Stewart — 1 assist, 26 digs