    Football: Morris remains unbeaten against Minnewaska

    By Will Benson on Sep 24, 2016 at 10:55 a.m.

    The Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta football team continued its unbeaten streak to start the season with a 34-14 district victory over Minnewaska on Friday night at the University of Minnesota-Morris.

    Jacob Zosel dominated out of the TIgers' backfield, carrying 29 times for 240 yards and a touchdown. Morris' quarterback Toby Sayles added 83 yards and two rushing scores on 11 touches and also threw a touchdown pass to Chase Metzger.

    Morris (4-0) took a 14-0 lead into the second quarter before adding a touchdown before the half. The Lakers (0-4) scored their first points with touchdowns in the third and fourth, but the Tigers produced 13 second-half points to keep the cushion.

    Minnewaska's Matt Gruber was 6 of 14 passing for 93 yards and two total touchdowns (one passing, one rushing). Ryan Christianson led the Lakers' backs with 97 yards on 12 carries. Colin Richards, who filled in at quarterback for three weeks after Gruber suffered a concussion in the opener, had a team-high 57 receiving yards with a touchdown grab.

    MINNEWASKA 0 0 7 7 - 14

    MORRIS           14 7 6 7 - 34

    MINNEWASKA - Total yards - 245; Passing yards - 74; Rushing yards - 171

    MINNEWASKA OFFENSE - Passing - Gruber - 6-14, 93 yards, TD; Rushing - Gruber - 10-34, TD; Christianson - 12-97; Garrett Jensen - 11-40; Receiving - Richards - 2-57, TD; Jensen - 3-43; Dennis VanDyke - 1--7

    Will Benson

    Will Benson is the sports reporter for the Echo Press and Osakis Review newspapers in Douglas County, Minnesota. He graduated from the University of Minnesota, Morris in 2015 and is a Minnesota native, but grew up living in Iowa City, Iowa for 12 years.

