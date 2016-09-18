Football: BOLD shuts out Lakers

The BOLD Warriors continued their torrid start to the season with a 26-0 shutout over Minnewaska in a West Central Conference game at home on Friday night in Olivia.

The Warriors (3-0, 2-0 WCC) racked up 204 yards on the ground in the victory, as Jordan Sagedahl led the team with 70 yards on three carries, including a 60-yard touchdown.

Gavin Voskia snagged a 50-yard touchdown on one of his two catches, while Austin Einerson added a 13-yard scoring grab for BOLD.

The Lakers (0-3, 0-2 WCC) managed only 174 yards of total offense on the night. Colin Richards was 7 of 12 for 60 yards under center, while Jackson Johnsrud led the visitors with 42 receiving yards on a pair of catches.

Minnewaska travels to the University of Minnesota-Morris looking for its first win at Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta on Friday night at 7. The Tigers are undefeated at 3-0, while opening conference play with victories over Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City (1-2) and Benson (1-2).

GAME SUMMARY

MINNEWASKA 0 0 0 0 - 0

BOLD 7 7 0 12 - 26

MINNEWASKA - Total yards - 174; Passing yards - 95; Rushing yards - 79; BOLD - Total yards - 281; Passing yards - 77; Rushing yards - 204

MINNEWASKA OFFENSE - Passing - Richards - 7-12, 60 yards; Ryan Amundson - 1-1, 17 yards; Rushing - Garrett Jensen - 11-32; Ryan Christianson - 10-31; Richards - 8-18; Jackson Meyer - 1-2; Receiving - Johnsrud - 2-43; Jack Blevins - 2-31; Dennis VanDyke - 2-6; Jensen - 1-5; Christianson - 1-4