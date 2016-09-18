Search
    Football: BOLD shuts out Lakers

    By Will Benson Today at 5:11 p.m.

    The BOLD Warriors continued their torrid start to the season with a 26-0 shutout over Minnewaska in a West Central Conference game at home on Friday night in Olivia.

    The Warriors (3-0, 2-0 WCC) racked up 204 yards on the ground in the victory, as Jordan Sagedahl led the team with 70 yards on three carries, including a 60-yard touchdown.

    Gavin Voskia snagged a 50-yard touchdown on one of his two catches, while Austin Einerson added a 13-yard scoring grab for BOLD.

    The Lakers (0-3, 0-2 WCC) managed only 174 yards of total offense on the night. Colin Richards was 7 of 12 for 60 yards under center, while Jackson Johnsrud led the visitors with 42 receiving yards on a pair of catches.

    Minnewaska travels to the University of Minnesota-Morris looking for its first win at Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta on Friday night at 7. The Tigers are undefeated at 3-0, while opening conference play with victories over Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City (1-2) and Benson (1-2).

    GAME SUMMARY

    MINNEWASKA 0 0 0 0 - 0

    BOLD             7 7 0 12 - 26

    MINNEWASKA - Total yards - 174; Passing yards - 95; Rushing yards - 79; BOLD - Total yards - 281; Passing yards - 77; Rushing yards - 204

    MINNEWASKA OFFENSE - Passing - Richards - 7-12, 60 yards; Ryan Amundson - 1-1, 17 yards; Rushing - Garrett Jensen - 11-32; Ryan Christianson - 10-31; Richards - 8-18; Jackson Meyer - 1-2; Receiving - Johnsrud - 2-43; Jack Blevins - 2-31; Dennis VanDyke - 2-6; Jensen - 1-5; Christianson - 1-4

    Will Benson

    Will Benson is the sports reporter for the Echo Press and Osakis Review newspapers in Douglas County, Minnesota. He graduated from the University of Minnesota, Morris in 2015 and is a Minnesota native, but grew up living in Iowa City, Iowa for 12 years.

