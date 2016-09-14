Search
    Volleyball: Lakers beat ACGC in five

    By Eric Morken Today at 1:20 p.m.

    The Minnewaska volleyball team edged Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City for a West Central Conference win on Tuesday night as the Lakers (2-5, 1-2 WCC) won in five sets.

    It took a marathon first set that Minnewaska won 31-29 to get the job done. The Lakers followed with a 25-21 win in the second before the Falcons (3-7, 0-4 WCC) rallied with 25-16 and 25-20 wins. That forced a fifth set that Minnewaska won 15-13.

    Carley Stewart led the charge with 16 kills, while Ellie Danielson and Abby VerSteeg added 10. Taylor Amundson set them up with 41 assists, and Bailey Steward had 25 digs.

    MATCH SUMMARYMinnewaska 3, ACGC 2(31-29, 25-21, 16-25, 20-25, 15-13)

    MINNEWASKA – VerSteeg – 1 ace, 10 kills, 1 block, 21 digs; Jessica Lanoue – 1 dig; Makenzia Zemke – 2 aces, 3 kills, 1 block, 14 digs; Jenna LaFave – 1 ace, 1 dig; Madisen Hall – 2 aces, 1 kill, 1 block, 3 digs; Amundson – 2 aces, 41 assists, 2 kills, 2 blocks, 6 digs; Danielson – 10 kills, 2 blocks; C. Steward – 3 aces, 16 kills, 1 block, 8 digs; B. Stewart – 1 ace, 1 assist, 25 digs

    Eric Morken

    Eric Morken is the sports and outdoor editor at the Echo Press and Osakis Review newspapers in Douglas County, MN. Follow him on Twitter at echo_sports.

    EMorken@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1229
