Volleyball: Lakers beat ACGC in five

The Minnewaska volleyball team edged Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City for a West Central Conference win on Tuesday night as the Lakers (2-5, 1-2 WCC) won in five sets.

It took a marathon first set that Minnewaska won 31-29 to get the job done. The Lakers followed with a 25-21 win in the second before the Falcons (3-7, 0-4 WCC) rallied with 25-16 and 25-20 wins. That forced a fifth set that Minnewaska won 15-13.

Carley Stewart led the charge with 16 kills, while Ellie Danielson and Abby VerSteeg added 10. Taylor Amundson set them up with 41 assists, and Bailey Steward had 25 digs.

MATCH SUMMARYMinnewaska 3, ACGC 2(31-29, 25-21, 16-25, 20-25, 15-13)

MINNEWASKA – VerSteeg – 1 ace, 10 kills, 1 block, 21 digs; Jessica Lanoue – 1 dig; Makenzia Zemke – 2 aces, 3 kills, 1 block, 14 digs; Jenna LaFave – 1 ace, 1 dig; Madisen Hall – 2 aces, 1 kill, 1 block, 3 digs; Amundson – 2 aces, 41 assists, 2 kills, 2 blocks, 6 digs; Danielson – 10 kills, 2 blocks; C. Steward – 3 aces, 16 kills, 1 block, 8 digs; B. Stewart – 1 ace, 1 assist, 25 digs