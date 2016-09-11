Football: Montevideo edges Lakers in defensive battle

The Minnewaska football team scored a late touchdown trailing in Friday's game with Montevideo, but was unable to manufacture any more necessary offense in a 13-8 loss in Alexandria.

The Lakers (0-2) trailed by 13 points entering the final 12 minutes before cutting the deficit to five with 15-play, 96-yard drive drive capped off with a one-yard plunge by quarterback Colin Richards and a two-point conversion reception by Jack Blevins.

Minnewaska got the ball back with two minutes left, but the Montevideo defense held firm, forcing a turnover on downs to seal the contest.

Ryan Christianson led the Lakers' backfield with 58 yards on 19 carries, while Richards went 8-of-15 passing for 69 yards and an interception.

Montevideo (1-1) scored on two of its three first-quarter possessions on scoring runs by Reece Kulhmann and Isaac Douglas.

The Lakers travel to Olivia to face BOLD for another district game on Friday night at 7.

GAME SUMMARY

MONTEVIDEO 7 6 0 0 - 13

MINNEWASKA 0 0 0 8 - 8

SCORING PLAYS - FIRST QUARTER - Montevideo - Kuhlmann 3-yard run; Blaine Sederstrom extra point

SECOND QUARTER - Montevideo - Douglas 8-yard run

THIRD QUARTER - No scoring

FOURTH QUARTER - Richards 1-yard run; Blevins two-point conversion reception from Richards

MINNEWASKA - First downs - 10; Total plays - 56; Total yards - 132; Passing yards - 45; Rushing yards - 87; Turnovers - 2; Penalties - 5-52

MINNEWASKA OFFENSE - Passing - Richards - 8-15, 69 yards, INT; Rushing - Christianson - 19-58; Garrett Jensen - 9-26; Richards - 9-3; Receiving - Dennis VanDyke - 3-32; Jackson Johnsrud - 1-7; Ryan Christianson - 1-1; Jaeger Jergenson - 3-29