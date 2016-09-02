Minnewaska junior linebacker Garrett Jensen attempts to pull Holdingford senior running back Nolan Prokott to the ground during the first quarter of the season opener on Friday night in Alexandria. The Lakers were shut out 38-0 in first-year head coach Jeremy Christensen's first game with the program. (Will Benson | Echo Press)

The Minnewaska football team entered a transition year this fall as new head coach Jeremy Christensen stepped in for Steve Hill, a staple within the Lakers’ program for the past 40 years.

The Christensen era began Friday night in Alexandria in the season opener with Holdingford.

While Minnewaska fell behind big early in the first half en route to a 38-0 loss to the 2014 state champion Huskers, who returning the majority of last year’s team, Christensen was unperturbed in his evaluation of the night.

“I thought that we played very well at times, but I thought we played inconsistent,” he explained. “Holdingford is a very, very quality football team and they’ve got a program with a lot of tradition over there too. We shot ourselves in the foot at times and we have to play better mentally so we don’t have drive kills, but when we’re clicking we’re a tough offense and defense. We just gave up too many big plays on the defensive side of the ball and had some inopportune penalties at the wrong times on offense.”

The Lakers (0-1) were dealt a costly blow early in the second quarter, as junior starting quarterback Matt Gruber was knocked out of the game with a concussion after avoiding a sack and colliding head-on with a Huskers’ blitzer.

Senior Colin Richards stepped in for the remainder of the night, but the Minnewaska offense failed to produce many first downs as Holdingford converted on multiple long-yardage touchdowns.

“Colin did a very good job stepping in, but that’s a tough situation for anybody coming in like that,” Christensen said. “We had a good competition for the first two weeks with both Matt and Colin. It wasn’t a blowout; we just thought that was the best situation to put Matt at quarterback and still get Colin on the field to get the best combination of athletes. Colin will step in there if he needs to, for as long as he needs to, and he’ll handle the offense fine. I’m not worried about that, it’s just that he didn’t get reps this week. We’ll see what they say with Matt; concussions are a tough thing to deal with, so hopefully it turns out for the best.”

The Huskers marched down the field on their opening drive exclusively on the ground, albeit one screen pass, and took a 7-0 lead on a 21-yard scamper off tackle to the left by Griffin Olson.

The junior back added his second score to begin the second quarter from six yards out untouched on a sweep.

After Gruber was forced to leave the contest, Holdingford junior Evan DeMorett launched an 80-yard touchdown to senior receiver Blake Patrick on a go-route down the right sideline to go up 21-0 with seven and a half minutes left before half.

After a Richards’ interception on the next possession, the Huskers extended their lead to four scores with a 43-yard screen pass to Patrick one minute before the break.

“To be honest, I was excited to play slot back; I had been practicing that and I wasn’t even supposed to be registered as a backup quarterback – I was solely practicing at slot back and then coach said, ‘You’ve got to go,’” Richards explained. “I can’t complain too much, it was still a fun game. I’m excited for it to be able to practice and get in that quarterback mode and watch film. I’ll prepare, get ready, fix all the mistakes and I think it will be good.”

Holdingford added a 25-yard field goal in the third by Jayden Prochaska before scoring with 10 minutes left in the game on a 20-yard run by Drew Paulzine.

Minnewaska had a chance at a score late in the fourth after a fumble recovery in the Huskers’ red zone, but was stuffed on fourth down at the four.

Christensen noted the increased intensity his team demonstrated after the halftime talk, while lauding the work of his coaching staff in terms of mid-game changes.

“The coaches did a nice job of making a few adjustments on the fly. They were getting us sealed on the edge a little bit and we made some adjustments in our defense and the kids responded to them well,” Christensen said. “I think we set high expectations for ourselves, but the scoreboard is not going to show it tonight. We have a quality football team and have a very athletic football team. We just can’t make mistakes and try to survive from those things. That’s going to be the biggest thing we need to fix moving forward.”

Alexandria Area High School will serve as the home field for the Lakers this season, after solidifying plans to have the local complex play host in early June. The new Minnewaska field is behind schedule, with construction currently in progress.

For Christenson, who coached for nine seasons at Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley prior to arriving in Glenwood, he knows the history of the football program and Hill’s documented tenure.

With a new-look roster on hand after qualifying for the state tournament last fall, he embraces the challenge.

“[It’s] big shoes to fill, but I’m happy for the opportunity,” he said. “I think it was good timing for everything with the kids they had and even the year they had last year, coming in with a lot of new faces. Obviously every night isn’t going to be like tonight, but the kids have been great and the community has been amazing as far as wel-coming myself and my family.”

GAME SUMMARY

HOLDINGFORD 7 21 3 7 – 38

MINNEWASKA 0 0 0 0 – 0

SCORING – FIRST QUARTER – Holdingford – Olson 21-yard run; Prochaska extra point

SECOND QUARTER – Holdingford – Olson 6-yard run; Prochaska extra point; Holdingford – DeMorett 80-yard pass to Patrick; Prochaska extra point; Holdingford – DeMorett 43-yard pass to Patrick; Prochaska extra point

THIRD QUARTER – Holdingford – Prochaska 25-yard field goal

FOURTH QUARTER – Holdingford – Paulzine 20-yard run; Prochaska extra point

MINNEWASKA – Total yards – 131; Passing yards – 25; Rushing yards – 133; First downs – 8; Turnovers – 1

MINNEWASKA OFFENSE – Passing – Gruber – 1-1, 12 yards; Richards – 2-7, 13 yards, INT; Rushing – Ryan Christianson – 16-92; Garrett Jensen – 10-22; Richards – 4-18; Gruber – 4-1; Receiving – Richards – 1-12; Jaeger Jergenson – 1-10; Jack Blevins – 1-5