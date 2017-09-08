The Knights fought hard and took down the Owls in three close sets, 25-19, 25-18 and 25-21.

"Overall, this was a great team win," Coach Amy Linn said. "The girls played really hard and were successful in trying new ways to score."

The strong 93 percent serving game of the Knight was a huge part of their winning strategy. The Knights ended the night with 10 aces. Right hitter Hannah Anderson scored five of those aces.

The Knights' defensive game was strong too with 72 digs. Outside hitter Morgan Woodle led the team with 18 of those followed by Kaitlyn Sanstead with 17 and setter Brianna Kreft with 16.

The offensive system of the Knight was more balanced and helped secure the win in each set. As a team, WCA had 29 total kills. Kreft had 10 of those and senior middle hitter Demara Bumgardner had seven. Woodle earned the team six kills.

The Knights improved their overall record to 2-1 and started their conference record off strong. They travel to Wheaton for a tournament on Saturday, Sept. 9 starting at 9 a.m.