Volleyball: WCA falls in three at New York Mills

"It was a hard-fought battle with games one and three being tight ones," WCA head coach Amy Linn said. "In game two, we just made too many errors to compete with a tough NYM team. We head back into the gym tomorrow to fine tune our defense and tighten up our serve receive."

Gabbi Beuckens led the Knights with five kills. Brianna Kreft added four kills and eight assists, while Kaitlyn Sanstead finished with 14 digs.