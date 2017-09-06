Volleyball: WCA falls in three at New York Mills
The West Central Area volleyball team fell at New York Mills on Tuesday by dropping three straight sets to the Eagles.
New York Mills (2-0) won 25-20, 25-11 and 25-18. The Knights fell to 1-1 with the loss.
"It was a hard-fought battle with games one and three being tight ones," WCA head coach Amy Linn said. "In game two, we just made too many errors to compete with a tough NYM team. We head back into the gym tomorrow to fine tune our defense and tighten up our serve receive."
Gabbi Beuckens led the Knights with five kills. Brianna Kreft added four kills and eight assists, while Kaitlyn Sanstead finished with 14 digs.