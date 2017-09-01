Volleyball: WCA begins season with a victory against Ashby

The Arrows put up a fight in the first two sets with scores of 25-19 and 25-21, but the Knights shut it down with a 25-12 score in the last set.

The Knights won the game with an impressive 97 percent success on the serving line. The team finished the game with five aces and 23 total kills. Demara Bumgardner had 6 of those kills. Brianna Kreft, Gabbi Beukens and Morgan Woodle each had 4 kills. Kaitlyn Sanstead and Morgan Woodle owned the back line with 21 digs each.

“Our girls have a ton of potential,” head coach Amy Linn said. “I’m really excited to see where we go from here. We will head back into the gym tomorrow to fine tune a few areas and prepare for New York Mills.”

The Knights head over to the New York Mills court to play on Sept. 5 at 7:30 p.m.