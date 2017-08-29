Cross country: WCA third, fifth at Morris opener

Eighth grader Lexi Bright led the WCA girls as she finished third in 21:24. Ella Van Kempen was 14th, Teagan Nelson 16th, Bryn Fernholz 26th, Chloe LaRue 32nd and Steph Toms rounded out the lineup in 43rd place.

"The course seemed pretty slow with some soggy spots, but we were pleased with how we raced today," head coach John Van Kempen said. "They raced together and kept their teammates within eyesight."

Jacob Bright paced the WCA boys with a second-place finish in 17:26. Jack Van Kempen was next in 20th place. Kyle Schill took 28th, Caleb Getz 32nd, Hunter Mickelson 45th, Chase Veldhouse 53rd, Tim Ruud 73rd and Matt Poyzer rounded things out in 90th place.

"Caleb ran a great race for his first experience in cross country," coach Van Kempen said. "Our junior high boys ran well with three eighth graders in Kade Runge, Reubens Swanson and Alex Salwasser going first, second and third in the junior high races. Some of these guys will be able to help our varsity in future races."

Next up for the Knights is a run in Breckenridge this Thursday.