Baseball: Knights look to build on 14-win season

WCA finished second in the Section 6A Tournament under head coach Chris Shea in 2016, with both of its losses coming to Parkers Prairie, the runner-up at the Class AA state tournament.

The Knights, who finished with a 14-10 overall record, opened the tournament with three wins — a 9-1 win over Ashby, a 14-4 win over Wheaton-Herman-Norcross and an 11-9 extra-innings win over Ortonville. Then they lost 5-1 to the Panthers, beat Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 7-6 and lost 5-4 to the Panthers in the championship.

This season, Stokesbary listed senior Caden Fernholz and juniors Ross Anderson, Nathan Kaye and Mason Nibbe as key returners to the team.

Incoming prospects who could have a key impact this spring include juniors Trysten Gapp and Sam Gullickson, sophomores Isaiah Sykora, Tanner Bennett, Teigen Moritz, freshmen Blake Koloski and Kaleb Getz and eighth grader Grant Buekens.

The advantage the Knights have, according to Stokesbary, is the time they've spent playing together.

"This year's team will be young but competitive," he said. "They will need to rely on the familiarity and trust of playing with each other to continue to be successful. The kids have the love of the game and are willing to do what it takes to get the job done."

WEST CENTRAL AREA BASEBALL

April 3 vs. Ashby, 5 p.m.

April 6 at CGB, 5 p.m.

April 10 vs. Brandon-Evansville, 5 p.m.

April 13 vs. Ortonville, 5 p.m.

April 20 at Hancock, 5 p.m.

April 21 at Kimball Area, 5 p.m.

April 24 vs. WHN, 5 p.m.

April 27 at Ashby, 5 p.m.

May 1 vs. CGB, 5 p.m.

May 4 at Brandon-Evansville, 5 p.m.

May 5 vs. LPGE, 5 p.m.

May 8 at Ortonville, 5 p.m.

May 12 vs. Hillcrest (varsity/JV DH), 4 p.m.

May 15 vs. Hancock, 5 p.m.

May 18 at WHN, 5 p.m.

May 19 vs. OTC, 4:30 p.m.

May 22 at Browerville-EV, 5 p.m.

May 23 vs. Parkers Prairie, 5 p.m.

May 25 vs. Upsala-Swanville, 5 p.m.