Boys golf: Two all-conference golfers return for WCA

"Jackson and James are dedicated players that put a lot of time into their games in the offseason," head coach Kraig Hunter said. " They have been in the weight room working on their strength and fitness this winter, as well. Their added distance should help them on par fives and they will be able to hit shorter clubs on the par fours. I feel they will be good leaders for our team."

The two leaders will be joined by seniors Max Duncan and Alex Endreson and junior Aiden Winter. The Knights will need others to step up throughout the spring to add depth to the varsity lineup.

"After Jackson and James, Max and Aiden are the only other players we have with varsity experience so we will have to rely on some newcomers to contribute," Hunter said.

The highlight of the Knights season last year was a third-place finish in the Quad County Conference Tournament.

Hunter lists Ottertail Central and Ortonville as the top contenders in the conference, and Dawson-Boyd, Lac qui Parle Valley and Ortonville are the teams to beat in Section 5A.

"Our main goal will be to have a good attitude on the course," said Hunter. "Having a good attitude when things don't go well is the most important step to keeping your scores down, and it is a direct lesson for life, as well."