They couldn’t have asked for much better conditions on March 27 on a day when the bats were ahead of the pitching in a 23-5 win for the Knights in five innings.

“It was really good to see our bats get going because we’ve been in the gym the last two weeks, so that’s really all we’ve been working on,” WCA head coach Vanessa McNamara said. “The biggest thing that I took from today was our fielding because our pitchers until today had not touched the rubber outside.”

McNamara kept it simple with her starting pitcher, junior Brianna Kreft - try to limit the walks and hit batters as best as she could.

Things didn’t start out well on that front as a Hancock team with no varsity experience in its lineup grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first inning on the back of two walks and three hit batters.

“I thought there were some good things today,” Hancock head coach Ryan Snyder said. “We’re out here, we’re learning. We want to get better, and sometimes the best way to learn is to make mistakes.”

Hancock is on its own as a softball program for the first time since the early 1990s, Snyder said. Players from the school had traveled to Benson to play up until this season.

Snyder said not a single girl on this year’s team played in that Braves program a year ago, so that inexperience is going to lead to some growing pains.

Those came in the second inning on Monday. West Central Area sent 16 batters to the plate and scored 12 runs to take a 12-2 lead. All the runs came with two outs and five of them were unearned.

“I think we could have been out of that inning and avoided that,” Snyder said. “Just little things like that that come back to get you. You have to credit them. They capitalized on it. It’s just working through those situations and making mistakes and hopefully learning from those mistakes.”

The Knights are a young group themselves with just three players back from varsity on a 12-player roster this spring. McNamara liked what she saw out of many of her newcomers, especially at the plate as WCA totaled 13 hits and drew eight walks.

“We only have three returning batters right now,” McNamara said. “To see young players coming through - Hailey Hanson having a huge game, Izzy Wittbrodt, Madi Hanson, getting these kids who have never even played at the varsity level some hits was huge for us.”

Hailey Hanson, a freshman, made good on her first varsity start with three extra base hits. She tripled to lead off that 12-run second inning before adding two more doubles to finish with four RBIs and three runs scored.

“I just saw the ball and hit it,” Hanson said. “It was was awesome. This was really fun.”

Hailey’s big night came just hours after working on her offense with McNamara.

“We hit today at about noon and she was swinging at everything,” McNamara said. “We practiced hitting quality pitches. Every pitch she swung at today was a quality pitch. I was just so proud of her because that’s what she was nervous about coming in.”

McNamara was thrilled with the depth her lineup showed for the first game out. The lone senior of the group, catcher Morgan Sanstead, had two doubles, a single and a walk.

“Morgan is our senior leader and she is fantastic behind the plate,” McNamara said. “I’m grateful we have her another year.”

Wittbrodt added two singles and Kreft delivered a three-run, inside-the-park home run to left field in the second inning.

Kreft settled in from the rubber after that first inning to post two more scoreless frames before giving way to freshman Hailey Bennett in the fourth.

“Brianna impresses me all the time,” McNamara said. “She came into last year having zero innings of varsity experience and threw pretty much every inning that we played last year. Got player of the game multiple times, got voted all-conference, MVP. That’s coming in with no experience and then coming in today having not pitched off the rubber yet this year. I’m proud of her, and I’m excited about tomorrow if we can get outside and face some batters.”

McNamara is ready to see what this whole group can accomplish as the Knights continue to grow together. Most of these girls are playing new positions and learning to be versatile with McNamara wanting them to be able to move around the diamond this spring to different positions.

With a seventh and eighth grader, four freshmen, two sophomores, three juniors and just one senior on the roster, it’s a group she believes can develop into a good ballclub going forward.

“I love it,” McNamara said. “We’re young, and they’re excited and they’re knowledgeable and hungry. They’re a fun group.”

WCA 0(12)5 6 - 23 13 1

HANCOCK 200 30 - 5 3 6

WCA PITCHING - Kreft - W, 0H, 2R, 2ER, 4BB, 4HP, 7SO; Bennett - 2IP, 3H, 3R, 3ER, 3BB, 1HP, 4SO

WCA OFFENSE - Sanstead - 3-4, 2 2B RBI; M. Hanson - 1-3, BB, RBI, 1 run; Jordan Nohre - BB; Kreft - 1-4, HR, BB, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Hannah Anderson - 0-1, 3 BB, 3 runs; Kaitlyn Sanstead - 1-2, HBP, BB, 3 runs; H. Hanson - 3-4, 3B, 2 2B, 3 runs, 4 RBI; Bennett - 1-3, 1 run, RBI; Wittbrodt - 2-3, 2 runs; Kaleigh Anderson - 1 run; Ellie Herman - 1-3, HBP, RBI, 3 runs

HANCOCK OFFENSE - Sabrina Mattson - 1-1, 2 BB, HBP, 2 runs; Haley Mattson - 0-3, BB, 1 run; Annie Marczak - 0-3, HBP, 1 run; Nadine Miller - 1-4, RBI, 1 run; Emma Nelson - 1-1, 2 BB, RBI; Katelynn Jepma - BB, 2 HBP, RBI; Ashlyn Mattson - 0-1, BB, HBP, RBI; Kyerra Carter - 0-3; Amber Hausmann - 0-2; Tess Brunbberg - 0-1