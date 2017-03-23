Paulson honored as Knights MVP

"No matter what kind of adversity we faced, these guys were extremely close and always supported one another," WCA head coach Kraig Hunter said of this group.

The Knights honored junior center Logan Paulson as their team MVP after also being the only WCA player named to the All-Pheasant Conference team. Senior forward Aaron Wiese was an honorable-mention selection and also the team's Most Dedicated Player Award winner.

Junior guard Brady Sabolik was named the team's best defensive player, while freshman guard Jacob Bright earned the Most Improved Award.

Senior center Jake Combs also received a plaque honoring him for setting the school record in charges taken in a single season with 24. Ross Anderson and Sabolik were the team assist leaders. Paulson led the Knights in rebounding and junior guard Nathan Kaye had the top free-throw percentage.

Hunter said he liked the way this team defended for much of the season. It kept them in a lot of games as the Knights set three school records defensively for fewest points allowed in one half (5 vs. Upsala), most charges taken as a team in one season (70) and most charges taken in one game (7 vs. Warroad).

"Taking 70 charges in one season is nearly an average of three per game, which shows the toughness these kids had," Hunter said.

The Knights set a goal of breaking the single-season school record for lowest opponent field-goal percentage of 38.7 percent. They didn't quite reach that mark but came close by holding teams to 41 percent.

"In the bigger picture of things, we asked them in the locker room after our last game, 'Are you a good person and do you have tools to succeed in life?' There is no doubt that this group does," Hunter said. "Our five seniors exemplify that. We will miss the contributions of Jake Combs, Alex Endreson, Caden Fernholz, Jack Nelson and Aaron Wiese."