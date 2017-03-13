The Battlers (20-5) shot 51 percent (24-47) and knocked down 11-of-13 for an efficient 62-44 win that moved them onto a subsection semifinal matchup with Parkers Prairie at 2:45 Saturday afternoon at the University of Minnesota-Morris.

"Our kids executed our game plan and played good defense, not giving them any easy looks," WCA head coach Kraig Hunter said. "Unfortunately for us, Eric VanErp can rise up and hit contested shots even against contact."

VanErp poured in 30 points to lead all scorers, while Isaiah Dorn had 15 and Bennett Cameron added 11 for the Battlers.

"It was their night," Hunter said. "Their other players also made several tough shots. We managed to stay in the game at 51-42 late, but had to start gambling and fouling and they were able to end the game with a couple of layups and eight free throws. We were proud of our kids for the way they competed."

The Knights shot 36 percent (16-45) as Brady Sabolik led the way with 13 points. Logan Paulson added nine points and nine rebounds.

West Central Area finished its season with an 11-15 overall record. The Knights were third in their first season in the Pheasant Conference with a 3-5 league record.

BATTLE LAKE 62, WCA 44

TOTALS - WCA - FG - 16-45; FT - 6-9; Rebounds - 28; Turnovers - 10; Battle Lake - FG - 24-47; FT - 11-13; Rebounds - 28; Turnovers - 5

WCA - Sabolik - 13 points, 2 steals; Paulson - 9 points, 9 rebounds; Jacob Bright - 6 points; Aaron Wiese - 6 points; Dawson Staples - 6 points; Jake Combs - 2 points, 4 rebounds; Caden Fernholz - 2 points; Ross Anderson - 4 rebounds, 2 assists

BATTLE LAKE SCORING - VenErp - 30; Dorn - 15; Cameron - 11; Jared Scholten - 4; Colton Kirschbaum - 2