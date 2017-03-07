The Knights will head to Battle Lake on Thursday to take on the second-seeded Battlers at 7 p.m.

On Monday night, junior Logan Paulson led the Knights with 15 points and seven rebounds. Senior Jake Combs added 14 points, and junior Brady Sabolik put up 13.

Dawson Staples tallied a solid eight points and five rebounds, while Ross Anderson had seven points and seven rebounds.

WCA jumped ahead early and extended its lead to 30 points at 62-32 in the second half. The Warriors ended the game on a 12-4 run, but it was too little, too late, and their season came to a close with a 2-24 record.

They were led by eight points from Matt Thielen, Nick Lupkes, Zach Stueve and Nelson Schmidt.

With the win, the Knights improve to 11-14 on the year. Their one meeting with Battle Lake this season didn't go well for them, as they fell 61-38 on Dec. 20 on the road.

The winner of the Knights-Battlers matchup will take on the winner of third-seeded Parkers Prairie and sixth-seeded Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa on Saturday at U of M Morris.

WEST CENTRAL AREA 66, WHEATON-HERMAN-NORCROSS 44

TOTALS - FG - WCA 26-54, WHN 19-46; 3PT FG - WCA 5-14, WHN 5-16; FT - WCA 9-14, WHN 1-1; Rebounds - WCA 33, WHN 27

WCA STATS - Logan Paulson - 15 points, 7 rebounds; Jake Combs - 14 points, 5 rebounds; Brady Sabolik - 13 points, 3 assists, 3 steals; Dawson Staples - 8 points, 5 rebounds; Ross Anderson - 7 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists; Jacob Bright - 6 points, 3 assists, 2 steals; Aaron Wiese - 3 points; Nathan Kaye - 2 rebounds, 1 steal

WHN SCORING - Matt Thielen 8, Nick Lupkes 8, Zach Stueve 8, Nelson Schmidt 8, Hunter Johnson 5, Christian Krump 3, Isaac Wilson 2, Eric Berger 2