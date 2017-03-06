Gruchow named Class A COY

Gruchow has guided the Knights to three straight team state tournaments. They finished this regular season with a 24-1 record, took fourth at state as a team, and had nine wrestlers compete at state as individuals.

"I am happy I had such a wonderful opportunity to work with some of the great kids in the state," Gruchow said. "We came a long ways and worked our butts off to do it. It's always rewarding to see things come together after all the hard work put in by all involved.

"There are a lot of people doing great things with wrestling in the state of minnesota. There are so many people who put in countless of hours making the sport as great as it is. I am happy to be among them and honored to be voted in as one of them."