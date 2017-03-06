Boys basketball: Panthers knock off Knights in finale

West Central Area held a 47-46 lead in the second half after an Aaron Wiese three, but the Panthers responded with a three of their own and never trailed again.

"We are proud of our boys," WCA head coach Kraig Hunter said. "They played well tonight with a team that has been at the top of our sub-section all year. With the score 64-61 with 22 seconds left, we had a great chance to tie the game. We had three great looks at three-pointers that were all right off the back iron, but we couldn't get one to go down."

The Knights shot 53 percent (23-43) and hit 12-of-13 free throws. The Panthers countered with 49-percent shooting, including five threes and going 9-of-11 from the line. Andrew Johnson had 19 points for Parkers Prairie, while Ryan Blake had 16 points and 14 rebounds and Travis Yohnke had 14 points and five boards.

Logan Paulson led the Knights with 19 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Brady Sabolik had 15 points and six assists, while Dawson Staples chipped in 10 points and five rebounds.

The Knights got the seventh seed in the 6A South playoffs and were scheduled to play 10th-seeded Wheaton-Herman-Norcross on Monday night for the right to play second-seeded Battle Lake on Thursday.

Parkers Prairie is the third seed in the field. The Panthers will host sixth-seeded Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa on Thursday night at 7.

PARKERS PRAIRIE 66, WCA 61

TOTALS - WCA - FG - 23-43; FT - 12-13; Three-point FG - 3-11; Rebounds - 23; Turnovers - 16; Parkers Prairie - FG - 26-53; FT - 9-11; Three-point FG - 5-15; Rebounds - 26; Turnovers - 9

WCA - Paulson - 19 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists; Sabolik - 15 points, 3 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals; Staples - 10 points, 5 rebounds; Wiese - 9 points, 3 rebounds; Jake Combs - 6 points, 3 rebounds; Ross Anderson - 2 points, 2 assists; Nathan Kaye - 2 rebounds, 1 assist; Jacob Bright - 2 steals, 1 assist

PARKERS PRAIRIE - Johnson - 19; Blake - 16 points, 14 rebounds; Yohnke - 14 points, 5 rebounds; Casey Peterson - 9 points; Matt Ferley - 3 points; Trenton Hamilton - 3 points; Harry Samuelson - 2 points