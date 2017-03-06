Knights nine compete at Class-A State Tourney

Nohre only had one matchup on Saturday, as his semifinal matchup was forfeited to him. He matched up against top-seeded Michael Suda of Pipestone in the championship match and lost it by a 17-4 major decision. He finished off his standout wrestling career with the Knights as a two-time runner-up at state after taking fifth a year ago.

Long went into Saturday with a semifinal matchup against Blue Earth's Zach Buseman and beat him by a tight 3-2 decision. His championship match was also the top seed, Tyler Ryan of Kenyon-Wanamingo. It looked like Long had a chance to pull off the upset, but then Ryan took over and held on to a 10-6 decision win.

"They were one match away from being a state champion," Knights head coach Brandon Gruchow said. "That is one of the ultimate goals of high school wrestling. I am happy for their accomplishments and they both deserved getting into the finals. They each wrestled well to get there. However, I think if you asked both of them they would both tell you they didn't wrestle to their full potential. It is still an awesome accomplishment to be in the finals, though."

Nohre and Long each went 2-0 on Friday, with Nohre topping Jose Nelson-Cuellar of St. James Area and Silas Berg of Aitken, and Long beating Pipestone's McKinley Bush and Jared Sunram of Park Rapids.

Kaden Spindler had three matches on Saturday and ended up with a fifth-place finish. He started things off with a 7-6 win over Norwood-Young America's Wallace Michels before falling 6-3 to Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa's Adam Jaeger, who went on to take third place.

In the fifth-place match, Spindler beat the opponent he lost to in the quarterfinals, Cole Klinkner of Blue Earth. Klinkner won the quarterfinal bout 8-2, but Spindler won the fifth-place match 6-5.

Junior Levi Larkin went 2-0 Friday to keep his championship hopes alive, but fell in both of his Saturday matches to finish sixth in the 170 bracket. He lost his semifinal bout by an 8-6 decision and was pinned in the fifth-place matchup.

Junior Mason Nibbe went 0-2 on Friday, dropping his opening-round, 220-pound match to Dover-Eyota's Reid Seelhammer by fall in 5 minutes, 18 seconds before losing his first wrestleback matchup to Grand Ludwig of Paynesville.

Jordan Lohse (106), Kaleb Getz (113), Drake Swanson (120) and Tyler Onstad (160) each lost their first match Friday and didn't get the chance to enter wrestlebacks.

For several of the Knights wrestlers, this year wasn't their first trip down to the big tournament, making the experience of wrestling in front of thousands of people at the Xcel Energy Center a little bit easier.

"We try to let them know that they should never be satisfied with making it," said Gruchow. "But as with anything, the more practice or experience you have with something, the more comfortable you become with it. Guys who have been there before don't have to waste so much on unknown or nervous energy."