State wrestling: Knights take fourth after opening win

Unfortunately for the Knights, that momentum came to a halt as WCA-A-B-E finished fourth with a 35-21 loss to Pierz in the semifinals and a 40-18 loss to Frazee in the third-place match.

Frazee could have phoned it in. The top-seeded Hornets had already lost in the semifinals at the Xcel Energy Center.

It marked the fifth straight season they would be returning home without a state title, two of those seasons resulting in losses in the state championship.

It would have been easy to go on cruise control for the third-place match against the Knights. Senior captain Tanner Reetz answered why they didn't with a message he hopes he leaves behind with his team after his last dual match with Frazee.

"We wrestle every match hard," Reetz said. "Third is still a big deal, too. It's not first or second, but it's one of the big ones, too."

The Knights cut a 20-4 Frazee lead to 20-18 with four matches to go. Frazee answered with a pin from Logan Wacker and a major decision from Luke Tweeton. Drewes clinched the win with a major decision and Malikowski ended the season for the team with a pin.

"Obviously, we had big goals this year, but knowing we return a lot next year is big. It was a great year for Class 1A, so knowing we still came home with a medal is pretty good feeling," Wacker said.

The Knights wrestled both their final two opponents during the regular season and split, falling to Frazee 42-19 on Jan. 31 and beating Pierz 36-24 on Jan. 24.

The Knights led 9-0 early against the Pioneers after Jordan Lohse, Kaleb Getz and Drake Swanson all got decision wins in the first three weight classes. Pierz answered with four straight wins, including a pin from Lukas Popp at 126 pounds as they grabbed a 15-9 lead after the 145-pound bout.

WCA-A-B-E's Keaton Long got it back at 152 pounds with a pin in 3:29, and Tyler Onstad added a 4-0 decision win at 160 to give the Knights the lead back.

The Pioneer's upper weights were just too much. A pin by Brett Kapsner at 170 pounds flipped the momentum as Matt Kummet and Carson Huls followed with major decisions for Pierz. The Knights' Mason Nibbe got a 4-2 win at 220, but it was too late as Troy Fischer finished off the Pioneers' win with a pin in 54 seconds at heavyweight.

The Knights trailed 29-27 entering the heavyweight bout between Nibbe and Pipestone junior Dylan Arndt in the team's first match of the day. The winner of this one gave his team the win, and Nibbe got the job done in a 10-6 final.

Each team won seven of the matches. Both had two pins, but the Knights had three major decisions that proved to be the difference. Jake Nohre won 17-7 at 126 pounds, while Keaton Long (152, 11-1) and Tyler Onstad (160, 9-0) also got four-point victories.

Pins for WCA-A-B-E came from Lohse at 106 pounds in 1:01 and from Levi Larkin at 170 pounds in 2:44.

Kaden Spindler's 3-2 decision win over Bill Olsen at 145 pounds started a stretch of four straight wins for the Knights, but the Arrows responded with three of their own at 182, 195 and 220 pounds. Sylas Stangeland's pin against Devin Stone at 220 gave his team the narrow two-point lead before Nibbe took the momentum away with the decisive win at 285.

The Knights still have plenty to look forward to at state as they send nine wrestlers into Friday's Class A individual tournament in St. Paul.

(Chris Murphy of the Forum News Service contributed to this article)

Frazee 40, West Central Area 18

106: Byer, F, dec., Danner, 8-3; 113: Miller, F, dec., Getz, 7-2; 120: Schermerhorn, F, tech fall, 16-0; 126: Nohre, WCA, major dec., Hiemenz, 12-0; 132: Reetz, F, pin, Onstad, 1:59; 138: Beaty, F, dec., Mickelsen, 2-0; 145: Spindler, WCA, major dec., Eischens, 9-0; 152: Long, WCA, dec., Hiemenz, 7-1; 160: Onstad, WCA, major dec., Graham, 10-1; 170: Larkin, WCA, dec., Wake, 7-3; 182: Wacker, F, pin, Butcher, 3:53; 195: Tweeton, F, major dec., Olson, 13-2; 220: Drewes, F, major dec., Nibbe, 15-4; 285: Malikowski, F, pin, Mattson, 1:12

PIERZ 35, WCA-A-B-E 21

106 - Lohse def. Brandon Fund, 2-1; 113 - Getz def. Sebastian Warzecha, 11-5; 120 - Swanson def. Jake Andres, 6-2; 126 - Lukas Popp (P) def. Chris Onstad by fall, 5:51; 132 - Brandon Ortman (P) def. Jake Nohre, 5-3; 138 - Reese Kapsner (P) def. Hunter Mickelsen, 4-2; 145 - Andrew Tomala (P) def. Kaden Spindler, 5-3; 152 - Long def. Luke Girtz by fall, 3:29; 160 - Onstad def. Jalen Jansen, 4-0; 170 - Kapsner (P) def. Alex Butcher by fall, 1:54; 182 - Kummet (P) def. Levi Larkin by MD, 9-1; 195 - Huls (P) def. Wyatt Olson by MD, 11-3; 220 - Nibbe def. Austin Dickmann, 4-2; 285 - Fischer (P) def. Zach Mattson by fall, 0:54

WCA-A-B-E 30, Pipestone Area 29

106 - Lohse def. LUke Ploeger by fall, 1:01; 113 - Grant Budden (P) def. Getz, 8-7; 120 - Hunter Burnett (P) def. Swanson by tech fall, 20-4; 126 - Nohre def. Eric Lange by MD, 17-7; 132 - Michael Suda (P) def. Onstad by fall, 1:45; 138 - Emerson Winter (P) def. Mickelsen, 8-3; 145 - Spindler def. Bill Olsen, 3-2; 152 - Long def. McKinely Bush by MD, 11-1; 160 - Onstad def. Logan Steenstra by MD, 9-0; 170 - Larkin def. Garrett Ploeger by fall, 2:44; 182 - Steven Czech (P) def. Butcher, 5-2; 195 - Jamison Vanderwal (P) def. Olson, 6-3; 220 - Sylas Stangeland (P) def. Devin Stone by fall, 0:44; 285 - Nibbe def. Arndt, 10-6