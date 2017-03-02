The Knights trailed 29-27 entering the heavyweight bout between junior Mason Nibbe and Pipestone junior Dylan Arndt. The winner of this one gave his team the win, and Nibbe got the job done in a 10-6 final.

Each team won seven of the matches. Both had two pins, but the Knights had three major decisions that proved to be the difference. Jake Nohre won 17-7 at 126 pounds, while Keaton Long (152, 11-1) and Tyler Onstad (160, 9-0) also got four-point victories.

Pins for WCA-A-B-E came from Jordan Lohse at 106 pounds in 1:01 and from Levi Larkin at 170 pounds in 2:44.

Kaden Spindler’s 3-2 decision win over Bill Olsen at 145 pounds started a stretch of four straight wins for the Knights, but the Arrows responded with three of their own at 182, 195 and 220 pounds. Sylas Stangeland’s pin against Devin Stone at 220 gave his team the narrow two-point lead before Nibbe took the momentum away with the decisive win at 285.

The victory means the Knights will head to the semifinals match at approximately 1 p.m. at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. They will get a rematch against second-seeded Pierz, which beat Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 44-19 in its opener.

The Knights beat the Pioneers 36-24 when these two teams met on Jan. 24. It’s the only loss of the season for Pierz.