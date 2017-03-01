The Knights (10-13) gave up four straight points in the last minute of the first half, but still had a 26-25 lead at the intermission. But the Falcons (12-13) came out strong in the second half, scoring the first 10 points and taking over the game.

They outscored WCA 38-23 in the second half and won the game 63-49.

Along with Senske's 37 points, Ryan Kerr added 17, but no other Park Christian player had more than three.

For the Knights, Aaron Wiese led the way with 15 points, Logan Paulson added 14, Jake Combs 10 and Brady Sabolik seven.

The WCA regular season ends Friday at Parkers Prairie. Tip off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

If QRF standings remain where they are, the Knights will take the seventh seed in the Section 6A South subsection, according to Minnesota-Scores.net, and face 10th-seeded Ashby at home Monday for a play-in game.

PC 25 38 — 63

WCA 26 23 — 49

TOTALS — FG - WCA 16-55, PC 22-56; 3PT FG - WCA 7-18, PC 5-13; FT - WCA 10-18, PC 14-15; Rebounds - WCA 34, PC 43

WCA SCORING — Wiese 15, Paulson 14, Combs 10, Sabolik 7, and Ross Anderson 3

PARK CHRISTIAN SCORING — Steele Senske 37, Ryan Kerr 17, Brock Aamodt 3, Darrien Bogenrief 2, Kyle Nellermoe 2, Joe Quanbeck 2