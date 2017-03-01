Girls Basketball: Knights win big over Ashby

The Knights (8-17) were led by Taylin Schleicher's 12 points, while Ella Van Kempen and Lexi Bright each added 10.

"The difference in the game was our ability to hit shots and limit the Arrows to five second-chance points all night," head coach Eric Schoenbauer said.

WCA led 40-14 at the half and held the Arrows (2-22) to nine second-half points to take the win.

The Knights play at 7 p.m. Thursday at Parkers Prairie in the Section 6A South quarterfinals. They lost to the Panthers 51-27 to open the season Nov. 29.

WCA 40 24 — 64

ASHBY 14 9 — 23

WCA STATS — Schleicher - 12 points, 4 steals, 2 rebounds, 3 assists; Van Kempen - 10 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 1 block; Bright - 10 points, 4 steals, 1 assist; Morgan Sanstead - 8 points, 1 steal, 1 assist; Brianna Kreft - 6 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal; Amanda Dreschel - 5 points, 2 steals, 1 rebound; Hailey Bennett - 4 points, 6 steals, 1 rebound, 1 steal; Katie Merrick - 2 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist; Charlette Kohman - 2 points, 7 rebounds, 1 steal; Izzy Wittbrodt - 2 rebounds; Kaitlyn Sanstead - 2 assists, 1 rebound