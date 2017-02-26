Jordan Lohse got things rolling at 106 pounds as he dominated his weight class on his way to the title. The eighth grader won his semifinal match by fall in one minute before pinning Carter Haman of New York Mills in the championship.

Senior Drake Swanson joins him at state after winning the 120-pound bracket with a pin (3:56) in his semifinal match and a 7-3 decision win in the championship.

Senior Jake Nohre will get his chance to go after a state title after winning the 126-pound weight class. Nohre will go in as one of the favorites in his weight class as he's ranked second at 126 pounds in the Feb. 24 Guillotine polls. He won by a 7-2 decision over Owen Bjerga of Staples-Motley in the section title match after taking a 15-5 major decision in the semis.

Junior Kaden Spindler added another title for the Knights at 145 pounds. He won by fall in the semifinals in 1:50 before pinning Casey Kulsrud of Pelican Rapids in 4:51 in the championship.

Senior Keaton Long secured his spot at state by winning the 152-pound bracket. He dominated his first two matches with pins in 53 seconds and 1:14 before a 6-0 win in the championship over Jacob Hasbargen of Border West.

The Knights won three straight weight classes after senior Tyler Onstad took the 160-pound weight class with pins in 24 seconds and 2:14 through his first two contests. He then won an 11-5 decision over Carter Wright of Wadena-Deer Creek in the championship.

Junior Mason Nibbe then rounded out the list of section champions and state entries for the Knights as he won the 220-pound bracket. Nibbe pinned his first two opponents in 31 seconds and 1:53 before taking care of Josh Olson of New York Mills in a 6-3 decision in the championship.

Levi Larkin and Kaleb Getz added to the Knights' impressive day by making it nine total wrestlers from the team securing their spot at state. Larkin was second at 170 pounds after a pin in 2:40 in his semifinal match before falling to Alex Erpelding of Staples-Motley in the finals.

Getz was second at 113 pounds. He won by fall in his semifinals match in 3:55 and by a 7-0 decision in his opener. Getz then fell to Spencer Miller of Staples-Motley in the title match.

The Class A individual state tournament will run this Friday and Saturday, March 3-4, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. First-round action is set to begin at 9 a.m. on Friday.

The Class A team tournament will play out on Thursday as the Knights (24-1) head in with the No. 3 seed. They will take on Pipestone Area (28-3) in the opener at 11 a.m.