Boys basketball: Kannegiesser torches WCA with 45 points

That's becoming par for the course for Kannegiesser, who is coming off a 49-point performance against Ortonville and a 43-point game against Dawson-Boyd last week.

"Noah is an individual who you hear many stories about the hours and hours he puts into the gym working on his game, doing agility drills, lifting weights, working on his vertical ... even for hours after football practice in the fall," WCA head coach Kraig Hunter said. "It is really incredible what he is doing lately. He is at about 1,700 points, and he is only a junior. We were still in the game at 48-41 at the nine-minute mark and he pulled up from 25-26 feet off the dribble and elevated right over us for five consecutive threes. You just have to tip your hat to him."

Kannegiesser hit 18-of-28 shots and 8-of-14 threes overall. Teammate Andrew Shaw also added 12 points.

"I usually don't walk into a locker room after an 80-56 loss and tell our team we played pretty well, but I did tonight," Hunter said. "We played at a good tempo on offense and got a lot of good looks. We were down three at half, 38-35, and I thought we were making them work for everything."

West Central Area got a nice night from junior post Logan Paulson with 23 points and 10 rebounds. The Knights shot 45 percent overall (21-47), but the Owls knocked down 56 percent of their shots (33-59).

It was the fifth straight loss for WCA as the Knights fell to 10-11 heading into a home game against Brandon-Evansville on Friday night at 7:30. Hancock improved to 15-5.

"We will take the positive things that we did in this game and try to continue to improve against some more quality teams down the stretch," Hunter said.

HANCOCK 38 42 - 80

WCA 35 21 - 56

TOTALS - WCA - FG - 21-47; FT - 10-13; Three-point FG - 4-13; Rebounds - 31; Hancock - FG - 33-59; Three-point FG - 11-24; FT - 3-5; Rebounds - 25

WCA - Paulson - 23 points, 10 rebounds; Aaron Wiese - 9 points; Nathan Kaye - 7 points; Dawson Staples - 4 points; Jake Combs - 4 points; Ross Anderson - 2 points

HANCOCK SCORING - Kannegiesser - 45; Shaw - 12; Tyler Reese - 7; Mike Milander - 5; Chandler Gramm - 4; Kaleb Kohl - 3; Peyton Rolhoff - 2; Bennett Hienhaus - 2