Boys basketball: Tigers shoot 50 percent to down WCA

The Tigers (13-10) hit 27-of-54 shots, including 8-of-18 threes. They also held a 35-24 advantage on the glass. Sophomore guard Camden Arndt led the way with 26 points on 9-of-11 shooting, including 3-of-3 from three. Senior guard Lukas Manska also added 17 for the Tigers.

"Morris played really well tonight," WCA head coach Kraig Hunter said. "They made it tough for us to defend, having multiple guys that are triple threat players that can all shoot, drive and pass. When we helped on defense, they were able to find the open guy and they made us pay. We also had no answer to stop sophomore Camden Arndt."

Hunter wants to see his team get back to playing the solid defense that helped the Knights stay competitive in almost every game through much of this season.

"Defense is the backbone of our team and we have to get back to playing tough 'D,'" he said.

Logan Paulson led WCA (10-10) offensively with 13 points to go along with six rebounds. Nathan Kaye added eight points and Dawson Staples, Ross Anderson and Aaron Wiese each had six.

The Knights are at Hancock (14-5) tonight, Tuesday, before welcoming in Brandon-Evansville (14-8) on Friday night at 7:30.

MACA 71, WCA 50

TOTALS - WCA - FG - 16-37; Three-point FG - 6-11; FT - 12-26; Rebounds - 24; MACA - 27-54; Three-point FG - 8-18; FT - 9-12; Rebounds - 35

WCA - Paulson - 13 points, 6 rebounds; Kaye - 8 points; Staples - 8 points; Anderson - 6 points; Wiese - 6 points; Logan Nadgwick - 3 points; Brady Sabolik - 3 points; Alex Endreson - 2 points; Jake Combs - 2 points; Caden Fernholz - 1 point

MACA SCORING - Arndt - 26; Manska - 17; Jacob Zosel - 8; Tate Nelson - 8; Connor Koebernik - 5; Andrew Anderson - 3; Jaret Johnson - 2; Tim Travis - 2