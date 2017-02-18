Boys Basketball: WCA downed by Wheaton-Herman-Norcross

Zack Stueve and Hunter Johnson took care of most of the Warriors scoring, dropping in 18 and 17, respectively.

Dawson Staples led WCA with 15 points, while Logan Paulson had 14 points and six rebounds. Brady Sabolik tallied 14 points, seven assists and four steals, and Aaron Wiese chipped in double-digit points, as well, with 10.

"Wheaton hit numerous tough shots and the more they made, the more confident they got," Knights head coach Kraig Hunter said. "Wheaton started almost an entire different lineup tonight, going smaller with five younger guards and they played extremely well."

Even WHN coach Chad Klindworth was baffled by the offense of the 2-19 Warriors, saying, "Tonight was hard to explain. We haven't shot the ball like that all year. It was one of those nights."

The Knights fall to 10-9 with the loss heading into a three-game week starting Monday night in Morris.