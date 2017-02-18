The Knights won the championship match over the No. 2-seed Staples-Motley 43-28 Friday night and are now 24-1 in duals on the season.

Jordan Lohse and Kaleb Getz got the finals match started on the right foot in the first two bouts, as Lohse pinned Payton Bjerga in less than two minutes and Gets secured an 11-4 decision to take a 9-0 lead.

Jake Nohre couldn't get the pin, but dominated the 126 and took it by a 12-1 major decision, which brought the score to 13-3.

Chris Onstad and Hunter Mickelsen dropped the next two bouts, but then the Knights took over the match by winning the next four bouts by fall.

Kaden Spindler (145) topped Cade Schmidt in 1:42, Keaton Long took the 152 over Brandon Szymkowiak in 1:20, Tyler Onstad beat Jonathan Lisson in 3:11 to win the 160 and Alex Butcher pinned Isaac Swendsrud at the 5 minute, 9 second mark of the 170.

Levi Larkin, Wyatt Olson and Zach Mattson each took losses in their respective matchups, but the Knights had already secured the win.

Mason Nibbe picked up their last points by pinning Shaine Guggenberger in 1 minute, 13 seconds to take the 220.

To get to Thursday's championship, WCA-A-BE glided over fourth-seeded New York Mills 69-6.

The state wrestling tournament is March 2-4 at the Xcel Energy Center.

West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville (WCAA) 43.00 Staples Motley (STMO) 28.00

106: Jordan Lohse (WCAA) over Payton Bjerga (STMO) (Fall 1:37) 113: Kaleb Getz (WCAA) over Brayden Christensen (STMO) (Dec 11-4) 120: Spencer Miller (STMO) over Drake Swanson (WCAA) (Dec 9-5) 126: Jake Nohre (WCAA) over Blayne Dumprope (STMO) (MD 12-1) 132: Owen Bjerga (STMO) over Chris Onstad (WCAA) (MD 12-4) 138: Jasiah Paskewitz (STMO) over Hunter Mickelsen (WCAA) (MD 11-2) 145: Kaden Spindler (WCAA) over Cade Schmidt (STMO) (Fall 1:42) 152: Keaton Long (WCAA) over Brandon Szymkowiak (STMO) (Fall 1:20) 160: Tyler Onstad (WCAA) over Jonathan Lisson (STMO) (Fall 3:11) 170: Alex Butcher (WCAA) over Isaac Swendsrud (STMO) (Fall 5:09) 182: Alex. Erpelding (STMO) over Levi Larkin (WCAA) (TF 15-0 4:40) 195: Braden Tyrell (STMO) over Wyatt Olson (WCAA) (Fall 3:39) 220: Mason Nibbe (WCAA) over Shaine Guggenberger (STMO) (Fall 1:13) 285: Kyle Serich (STMO) over Zach Mattson (WCAA) (Fall 3:10)

West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville 69, New York Mills 6

106: Carter Haman (NYM) over Jordan Lohse (WCAA) (Dec 8-4) 113: Kaleb Getz (WCAA) over Dane Niemi (NYM) (Fall 1:59) 120: Drake Swanson (WCAA) over Bren Salo (NYM) (Fall 3:58) 126: Chris Onstad (WCAA) over (NYM) (For.) 132: Jake Nohre (WCAA) over (NYM) (For.) 138: Matt Frost (NYM) over Hunter Mickelsen (WCAA) (Dec 8-4) 145: Kaden Spindler (WCAA) over (NYM) (For.) 152: Keaton Long (WCAA) over (NYM) (For.) 160: Tyler Onstad (WCAA) over Dan Frost (NYM) (Fall 3:10) 170: Levi Larkin (WCAA) over (NYM) (For.) 182: Alex Butcher (WCAA) over (NYM) (For.) 195: Wyatt Olson (WCAA) over (NYM) (For.) 220: Mason Nibbe (WCAA) over Josh Olson (NYM) (Dec 10-5) 285: Zach Mattson (WCAA) over (NYM) (For.)