Wrestling: Knights win big in first round of sections

The Knights (22-1) won seven of the matchups by forfeit, and six Knights secured pins, including Drake Swanson (120), Hunter Mickelsen (138), Kaden Spindler (145), Keaten Long (152), Tyler Onstad (160) and Zach Mattson (285).

Junior Carson Haugrud picked up the only win for Pelican Rapids, pinning Wyatt Olson in the 195 bout in 1 minute, 33 seconds.

The Knights are the top seed in the section and are ranked fifth on the Feb. 10 rankings on theguillotine.com. The top four seeds advanced to the semifinals, with WCA-A-BE matching up against No. 4 New York Mills (14-6) and No. 3 Barnesville taking on No. 2 Staples-Motley.

Both matches are at 6 p.m. Friday in Breckenridge.

West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville 78, Pelican Rapids 6

106: Jordan Lohse (WCAA) forfeit; 113: Kaleb Getz (WCAA) by forfeit; 120: Drake Swanson (WCAA) over James Furey (PERA) (Fall 2:51); 126: Jake Nohre (WCAA) by forfeit; 132: Chris Onstad (WCAA) by forfeit; 138: Hunter Mickelsen (WCAA) over Matt Hanson (PERA) (Fall 1:12); 145: Kaden Spindler (WCAA) over Max Dykoff (PERA) (Fall 0:16); 152: Keaton Long (WCAA) over Matthew Ziebell (PERA) (Fall 0:30); 160: Tyler Onstad (WCAA) over Zane Brosowske (PERA) (Fall 0:32); 170: Alex Butcher (WCAA) by forfeit; 182: Levi Larkin (WCAA) by forfeit; 195: Carson Haugrud (PERA) over Wyatt Olson (WCAA) (Fall 1:33); 220: Mason Nibbe (WCAA) by forfeit; 285: Zach Mattson (WCAA) over Armando Diaz-Perze (PERA) (Fall 1:32)