Wrestling; Knights win Morris Invite
The West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville wrestling team had seven wrestlers finish first in their brackets, helping them to a first place finish in the Dr. Busian Tiger Invitational in Morris on Saturday.
Knights first place finishers include Kaleb Getz (113), Drake Swanson (120), Jake Nohre (126), Kaden Spindler (145), Keaton Long (152), Tyler Onstad (160) and Mason Nibbe (220).
The win is a good way for the Knights to finish off their regular season, as they head into the Section 6A tournament with just one loss in duals (21-1) and three tournament wins. Their loss came to Frazee, which is ranked second in the state as of Feb. 10, according to The Guillotine website. WCA-A-BE sits in fifth.