Girls Basketball: Knights survive Battlers' second half push

"Our ability to take things we have practiced and put them into play has been a huge positive for us tonight," Knights head coach Eric Schoenbauer said. "The Battlers are a disciplined team and they worked hard throughout the game, and that did not allow us to relax tonight."

Brianna Kreft tallied 15 points and nine rebounds on the night, while Ella Van Kempen added 15 points, as well, and hauled in seven rebounds.

"The game for us was a step in the right direction towards playing as a team," said Schoenbauer. "Everyone contributed in some aspect to pull this victory out, and that is something we need to continue to build on."

The win improves the Knights to 5-15 on the year heading into Monday night's game against Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, with the Battlers falling to 4-16.

WEST CENTRAL AREA 32 26 — 58

BATTLE LAKE 17 23 — 40

WCA STATS — Brianna Kreft - 15 points, 9 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist; Ella Van Kempen - 15 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 blocks, 1 assist; Hailey Bennett - 8 points, 1 rebound; Taylin Schleicher - 4 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists; Morgan Woodle - 4 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist; Dawn Anderson - 4 points, 2 rebounds; Lexi Bright - 2 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists; Katie Merrick - 2 points, 1 rebound; Morgan Sanstead - 2 points, 1 rebound, 3 steals, 1 assist; Kaitlyn Hansen - 4 rebounds, 1 assist