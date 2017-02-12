The Trojans (16-3) led 23-22 at the half before WCA scored the first eight points of the second half. The Knights still led 39-36 with less than three minutes left, but Ortonville created some turnovers and secured the two-point win in the end.

"Hands down our best defensive effort of the season," WCA head coach Kraig Hunter said. "We held the top team in our sub-section with a 16-3 record that is very explosive and balanced offensively to only 42 points. Possession after possession, we got big stops and we took away their strengths."

The Knights outshot the Trojans and the two teams both had 26 rebounds.

"The story of this game was turnovers," Hunter said. "We had 20, they had seven. They only shot 35 percent (17-49) and we were 17-39 for 44 percent. They had 10 more shots and three more trips to the line than us due to the 13 turnover difference. I told our guys that we are doing everything right in every other part of the game, but when they have 13 more meaningful possessions than us, it is pretty tough. Our results won't change until we get a mentality to value the basketball. If we ever figure that out, we could be pretty good."

The Knights fell to 10-7 with the loss. Logan Paulson and Jake Combs each had nine points for WCA. Aaron Wiese had six and Ross Anderson five. Brady Sabolik had two points, eight assists and three steals, while Anderson added five rebounds and five assists to his line, too.

Tyson Powell led Ortvonville with 14 points and Nate Treinen had 10.