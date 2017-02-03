Boys Basketball: WCA runs over Upsala

"Upsala runs an offense with a lot of penetration and a lot of kick outs for 3-pointers," WCA coach Kraig Hunter said. "We were able to contain the dribble and contest shots and hold them to one field goal in the first half. We shared the ball very well on offense with most baskets coming off unselfish assists and we only turned the ball over twice in the first half. We were able to play all 13 players extensively in the second half, where the unselfish play continued."

Both teams scored 34 points in the second half, and the Knights coasted to the 80-39 win.

WCA 46 34 — 80

UPSALA 5 34 — 39

KNIGHTS TOTALS — FG - 30-58; 3PT FG - 10-26; FT - 10-16; 37 rebounds; 21 assists; 7 turnovers

INDIVIDUALS - Aaron Wiese - 21 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists; Logan Paulson - 18 points, 5 rebounds; Jake Combs - 15 points, 2 rebounds; Brady Sabolik - 10 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals; Ross Anderson - 5 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists; Dawson Staples - 4 points, 3 rebounds; Jacob Bright - 3 points; Jack Nelson - 2 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists; Logan Nadgwick - 2 points; Alex Endreson - 5 rebounds, 2 assists, Nathan Kaye - 3 rebounds, 2 assists; Caden Fernholz - 5 assists, Colton Wutzke - 1 rebound, 1 assist.

UPSALA SCORING - Jorgan Kiley 8, Alex Thieschafer 7, Riley Johnson 7, Myron Ripplinger 6, Bennett Westrich 6, Parker Barth 3, Dylan Van Wienen 2.