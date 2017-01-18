Boys basketball: Defense guides WCA past Sebeka

"I was really happy with our team defense tonight," WCA head coach Kraig Hunter said. "We only had nine players available for the game, and they all came together and really put forth a great defensive performance."

West Central Area countered offensively by shooting 54 percent (26-48). The post duo of Logan Paulson (19 points, 5 rebounds) and Jake Combs (18 points, 8 rebounds) had a lot to do with that.

"Jake Combs was really a leader tonight," Hunter said. "He had a big game. In addition to his points and rebounds, he had three assists and took two charges."

Aaron Wiese added 12 points and six rebounds, while Caden Fernholz had nine points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals.

"Logan Nadgwick made some key plays for us when they started to make a run by getting an offensive putback and deflected a couple of balls on the defensive end," Hunter said.

Colt Hansen joined Clark with nine points to pace the Trojans.

WCA 67, SEBEKA 41

TOTALS - WCA - FG - 26-48; Three-point FG - 5-12; FT - 10-14; Rebounds - 37; Sebeka - 15-43; Three-point FG - 2-15; FT - 9-17; Rebounds - 19

WCA - Paulson - 19 points, 5 rebounds; Combs - 18 points, 8 rebounds; Wiese - 12 points, 6 rebounds; Fernholz - 9 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals; Jack Nelson - 5 points, 5 rebounds; Nadgwick - 2 points; Nathan Kaye - 2 points; Jacob Bright - 3 assists, 2 steals, 1 rebound

SEBEKA SCORING - Clark - 9; Hansen - 9; Wyatt Meech - 7; Jack Lilliquist - 5; Caleb Puttonen - 4; Mason Dailey - 4; Will Hannu - 3