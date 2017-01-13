Boys basketball: Trojans' fast start enough to knock off WCA

The Knights (5-4) fought the Trojans (8-2) to the end after falling behind 14-0 at the start. Ortonville knocked down four threes in that run, but WCA regrouped and pulled within 21-18 and 34-26 at the break.

"Ortonville is a talented team with size, athletes and shooters, so there is not room for many mistakes," WCA head coach Kraig Hunter said. "Every possession is important in these games. However, considering our start, the fact that we left their best shooter open five times, and only making 9-of-23 free throws, we know we are good enough to beat them if we play a solid game."

The Knights shot 44 percent from the field (18-of-41), while the Trojans knocked down 41 percent of their shots (18-of-44). Logan Paulson had 18 points and 12 rebounds for WCA, while Jake Combs had nine points and eight rebounds and Brady Sabolik chipped in six points, five assists and two steals.

"Jake and Logan have been playing very well inside for us," Hunter said.

Tyson Powell led Ortonville with 18 points. Britton Conroy added 15 and DeVonte Edwards had nine.

ORTONVILLE 34 19 - 53

WCA 26 22 - 48

TOTALS - WCA - FG - 18-41; Three-point FG - 3-11; FT - 9-23; Rebounds - 30; Ortonville - FG - 18-44; Three-point FG - 6-18; FT - 11-18; Rebounds - 32

WCA - Paulson - 18 points, 12 rebounds; Combs - 9 points, 8 rebounds; Sabolik - 6 points, 5 assists, 2 steals; Aaron Wiese - 6 points; Caden Fernholz - 5 points; Nathan Kaye - 3 points; Jack Nelson - 1 point

ORTONVILLE SCORING - Powell - 18; Conroy - 15; Edwards - 9; Nate Treinen - 7; Derek Radamacher - 4