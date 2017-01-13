Wrestling: Knights dominate Raiders, Trojans in home tri

After Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale-Parkers Prairie topped Barnesville 39-28 to open the night, WCA-A-BE beat the Raiders 68-9 and the Trojans 48-16.

“I definitely think they took a step up tonight,” Knights head coach Brandon Gruchow said. “They’re a great team and they have been a great team, but tonight they took it to the next level. And that’s what we were looking for against these two really good teams.”

The Knights (8-0 in duals) jumped ahead early in the first match, grabbing two major decision wins in the 106 and 113 matchups, followed by two pins from Shad Swanson and Jake Nohre, in the 120 and 126, respectively, for a 20-0 lead.

“In our first dual, our team really came out firing,” Senior Tyler Onstad said. “We had Jordan Lohse win a really big match as our six-pounder. And then we had Caleb Getz come out and keep it all rolling. Winning those first two matches, that’s really big. It gets the whole team going.

“Our 45 through 70 wrestled really clean solid matches and then we just have our up-top kids that always do the job. It was just a great night for us.”

Raiders freshman Chase Graba pinned Chris Onstad in the 132 before the Knights went on a four-bout pin streak to make it 44-6. Hunter Mickelson (138), Kaden Spindler (145), Keaton Long (152) and Tyler Onstad (160) each secured the six points against their respective B-H-V-PP opponents.

The Raiders’ Zack Waln beat Levi Larkin in the 170 via a 2-0 decision, but forfeited three of the four remaining rounds. Junior Knight Mason Nibbe pinned Joseph Baker in the 220 en route to the 68-9 WCA-A-BE win.

The second Knights match was almost as impressive as the first, starting with a 21-0 run thanks to a Barnesville forfeit in the 106, a Getz 6-2 decision win in the 113, and pins from Nohre and Swanson in the next two bouts.

Chris Onstad lost the 132 by a 6-0 decision before Mickelson came back from a 4-0 deficit after two periods to pin Tanner Kadrmas in the third to win the 138.

Spindler had the matchup of the night in the 145, facing Barnesville junior Brady Tweeton. It was a back-and-forth, close match, but Tweeton got the better of Spindler in the end.

“That was a key match that we knew was going to be a close one,” Gruchow said. “We wanted it to be in our favor, but it didn’t end up that way. He stared off the match really well, and Kaden was wrestling at his tempo. We switched gears there in the third and he kind of forgot about going out there and getting after it and ended up in a bad position there at the end. But otherwise he wrestled well.”

The Trojans forfeited the 152 and the 160, and Larkin grabbed six more in the 170, pinning Preston Snobl with two seconds left in the first period.

Wyatt Olson beat his opponent 9-5 in the 182, and John Barber dropped the 195, 12-6.

Nibbe and Zach Mattson each faced state ranked opponents in the last two matchups of the night.

Kieran Johnson (220) and Bradley Berg (285) are each ranked fifth in Class-A. Johnson topped Nibbe by a 5-0 decision, while Berg pinned Mattson in 29 seconds to finish off the match 48-16, Knights.

WCA-A-BE is ranked No. 7 in the state as a team, and their goal on the year is not only to return to the state tournament for the third straight year, but to place fourth or higher.

“Our goal, these guys want to get back to the state tournament, and they want to be in the top four,” said Gruchow. “After matches like tonight, I think we’ve showed that we can do something like that, and if we take it up a couple more notches, we can do better than fourth at the state tournament.”

B-H-V-PP 39, BARNESVILLE 28

106: Reese Thompson (BHVP) over Noah Krump (BARN) (Fall 1:01); 113: Quinn Kern (BHVP) over Timmy Boone (BARN) (Dec 8-6); 120: Chase Brenner (BARN) over Trever Arceneau (BHVP) (Dec 11-8); 126: Justin Mattocks (BHVP) over Hunter Anderson (BARN) (Fall 3:14); 132: Caleb Stetz (BARN) over Chase Graba (BHVP) (Fall 3:01); 138: Devin Dean (BHVP) over Tanner Kadrmas (BARN) (Dec 5-1); 145: Cody Shamp (BHVP) over Brady Kroll (BARN) (Fall 3:51); 152: Brady Tweeton (BARN) over Conner Bertram (BHVP) (MD 14-0); 160: Carter Rokes (BHVP) over (BARN) (For.); 170: Preston Snobl (BARN) over Nolan Hart (BHVP) (Inj. [time]); 182: Zack Waln (BHVP) over Alex Jenison (BARN) (Fall 2:59); 195: Holton Truax (BHVP) over Kieran Johnson (BARN) (Dec 8-3); 220: Jackson Poepping (BARN) over Joseph Baker (BHVP) (Fall 0:55); 285: Bradey Berg (BARN) over Craig Orlando (BHVP) (TB-1 4-3)

WCA-A-BE 68, B-H-V-PP 9

106: Jordan Lohse (WCAA) over Brock Peterson (BHVP) (MD 10-2); 113: Kaleb Getz (WCAA) over Quinn Kern (BHVP) (MD 11-2); 120: Drake Swanson (WCAA) over Trever Arceneau (BHVP) (Fall 3:21); 126: Jake Nohre (WCAA) over Justin Mattocks (BHVP) (Fall 5:04); 132: Chase Graba (BHVP) over Chris Onstad (WCAA) (Fall 2:20); 138: Hunter Mickelsen (WCAA) over Devin Dean (BHVP) (Fall 3:01); 145: Kaden Spindler (WCAA) over Travis Sakry (BHVP) (Fall 0:43); 152: Keaton Long (WCAA) over Carter Rokes (BHVP) (Fall 1:30); 160: Tyler Onstad (WCAA) over Conner Bertram (BHVP) (Fall 3:37); 170: Zack Waln (BHVP) over Levi Larkin (WCAA) (Dec 2-0); 182: John Barber (WCAA) over (BHVP) (For.); 195: Wyatt Olson (WCAA) over (BHVP) (For.); 220: Mason Nibbe (WCAA) over Joseph Baker (BHVP) (Fall 0:53); 285: Zach Mattson (WCAA) over (BHVP) (For.)



WCA-A-BE 48, BARNESVILLE 16

106: Jordan Lohse (WCAA) over (BARN) (For.); 113: Kaleb Getz (WCAA) over Timmy Boone (BARN) (Dec 4-2); 120: Jake Nohre (WCAA) over Chase Brenner (BARN) (Fall 1:42) 126: Drake Swanson (WCAA) over Hunter Anderson (BARN) (Fall 3:40); 132: Caleb Stetz (BARN) over Chris Onstad (WCAA) (Dec 6-0); 138: Hunter Mickelsen (WCAA) over Tanner Kadrmas (BARN) (Fall 5:52); 145: Brady Tweeton (BARN) over Kaden Spindler (WCAA) (Dec 7-4); 152: Keaton Long (WCAA) over (BARN) (For.); 160: Tyler Onstad (WCAA) over (BARN) (For.); 170: Levi Larkin (WCAA) over Preston Snobl (BARN) (Fall 0:58); 182: Wyatt Olson (WCAA) over Alex Jenison (BARN) (Dec 9-5); 195: Jackson Poepping (BARN) over John Barber (WCAA) (Dec 12-6); 220: Kieran Johnson (BARN) over Mason Nibbe (WCAA) (Dec 5-0); 285: Bradey Berg (BARN) over Zach Mattson (WCAA) (Fall 0:29); (BARN team penalty -2.00)