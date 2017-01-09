Boys basketball: Knights run past CGB

"We played well tonight," WCA head coach Kraig Hunter said. "We are steadily improving each game. All 13 of our players played hard from start to finish and there were many solid contributions from all of them."

The Knights (5-3) shot 56 percent (29-52) and hit 20-of-26 free throws. They also forced 23 turnovers and held the Wolverines (3-5) to 19-of-51 shooting.

Logan Paulson had a big game for WCA with 24 points. Brady Sabolik had 18 points, eight rebounds and six steals. Jake Combs added 10 points and Ross Anderson dished out 10 assists. Lucas Adelman and Hunter Turner each had 12 points to lead CGB.

WCA 40 41 - 81

CGB 26 21 - 47

TOTALS - WCA - FG - 29-52; Three-point FG - 3-6; FT - 20-26; Rebounds - 36; Turnovers - 9; CGB - FG - 19-51; Three-point FG - 5-20; FT - 4-7; Rebounds - 24; Turnovers - 23

WCA - Paulson - 24 points; Sabolik - 18 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 6 steals; Combs - 10 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals; Jack Nelson - 8 points, 6 rebounds; Nathan Kaye - 5 points, 2 assists; Anderson - 4 points, 10 assists, 4 rebounds; Logan Nadgwick - 4 points; Colton Wutzke - 4 points; Aaron Wiese - 2 points, 6 rebounds; Alex Endreson - 1 point; Dawson Staples - 1 point