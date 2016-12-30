The Knights (3-3) have lost two games that came down to the final possession this season and it was their turn to win a close one against the Warriors (4-4). West Central Area used some timely stops in overtime and six straight free throws from Brady Sabolik to seal the game. Warroad senior Tommy Vilayphone had tied the game at 44 apiece at the end of regulation by hitting a shot with two seconds left.

"It was a gritty win by our kids after Warroad took the lead in regulation and overtime and we were able to come back and execute on both ends with poise to get the win," WCA head coach Kraig Hunter said. "There were so many guys that contributed tonight. Jake Combs really played well with five points. He led us with seven rebounds and had four great assists against their zone. He hit our other posts a couple of times, cutting down the lane and had a couple of kick outs to our shooters for open threes."

Aaron Wiese led the Knights with 12 points and added six rebounds. Sabolik had 11 points, four rebounds and four assists. Logan Paulson finished with 10 points and six rebounds and Ross Anderson had nine points, six rebounds, two assists and three charges taken on a night when everyone did a little bit of something for the Knights.

"Alex Endreson had some good minutes for us in the first half with a bucket, an assist and a rebound," Hunter said. "A lot of our other guys like Jack Nelson, Caden Fernholz and Dawson Staples have all been contributing valuable minutes off the bench, as well. Aaron Wiese and Ross Anderson are always steady, poised, in-control players for us. Logan Paulson has only been back from illness for three days so he is pretty weak and tired yet, but he played really big in this tournament as well for the minutes he was in there. He had a couple of clutch buckets and rebounds down the stretch."

The Knights shot 47 percent (18-38) in the title game and held the Warriors to 36 percent shooting (19-53).

"Our defense has been solid all year," Hunter said. "We are happy with how we are rotating and making it tough to score. Due to those great rotations, we set a single game school record by taking seven charges in the game tonight. Our defensive box outs were also excellent in this tournament."

WCA 23 21 8 - 52

WARROAD 26 18 3 - 47

WCA - Aaron Wiese - 12 points, 6 rebounds; Brady Sabolik - 11 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists; Logan Paulson - 10 points, 6 rebounds; Ross Anderson - 9 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists; Combs - 5 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists; Alex Endreson - 2 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist; Dawson Staples - 2 points; Jack Nelson - 1 point, 2 rebounds; Caden Fernholz - 2 rebounds; Logan Nadgwick - 1 rebound

WARROAD SCORING - Vilayphone - 17; Stoskopf - 14; Shoen - 4; Fox - 4; Philajack - 3; Spenst - 2; Ness - 2; Skarp - 1